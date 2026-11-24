Ghalibaf Warns US Iran Will Not Negotiate Until Seven Conditions Met

Tehran [Iran], November 24 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday warned that Iran will not take any action or enter into negotiations with the United States in order to end the hostilities in West Asia until its seven conditions are met, reiterating Tehran's position amid mounting tensions following fresh US sanctions targeting Iranian financial networks.

In his remarks at the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf reiterated that Tehran's position remained unchanged and warned that the country was prepared to respond decisively to any hostile moves by its adversaries. "Our position is the same as we have said before: no action or negotiation will be taken before Iran implements its seven conditions, and we are ready to respond decisively to the enemy's movements and change the geography of the battle in the event of the enemy's mistake," Ghalibaf said.

Addressing the recent threats from US President Donald Trump and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Iranian Parliament Speaker, who is also the chief negotiator for the Islamic Republic, said that Washington's threats, insults and continued economic pressure against Iran reflected American helplessness. "In conclusion, and in the face of the recent nonsense and threats from the US President and Treasury Secretary, I need to clarify that our position is clear and unchangeable," he said. "The threats and insults to the proud and honourable people of Iran and the emphasis on economic pressure are, more than anything, a sign of the Americans' helplessness in the face of our beloved, resilient, and independent nation," Ghalibaf added.

Ghalibaf's remarks came a day after the US Department of the Treasury announced that it had imposed sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel as part of what it described as a sweeping effort to disrupt Iran's global shadow banking networks. In a release on Monday, titled "Operation Economic Outcast Disrupts Iran's Global Shadow Banking Networks", the US Treasury said the action targeted financial infrastructure supporting much of Iran's remaining foreign trade. The department stated that the sanctions were aimed at disrupting exchange houses, front companies and facilitators that move billions of dollars through the international financial system to provide Iran with access to foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, commenting on the action in a post on X, said, "Iran's economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking. Iran's shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake." According to the conditions outlined by Iran, Tehran is seeking the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian funds, an end to hostilities on all fronts and a formal declaration that the war is over.