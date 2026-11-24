PT Usha Skips Filing Nomination For The Upcoming IOA Election Race

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha did not file her nomination for the December 5 IOA elections, despite Tuesday being the last date for submitting nominations. Tuesday was the last date for filing nominations, but she did not turn up to file hers. The IOA Executive Council elections will be held on December 5.

The recently-elected Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), along with 60 members nominated by the National Sports Federations (NSFs), are eligible to contest for positions in the new Executive Council. The SOM representatives will become members of the IOA General Assembly and will be eligible to vote and contest in the December 5 elections. One male and one female SOM representative will also secure places in the Executive Council, giving the elected members a direct role in the association's governing structure.

The four candidates were elected to the women's SOM positions, defeating the IOA president PT Usha and fellow contender Anitha Paul Durai in the race for the four available spots. Anju Bobby George secured the highest number of valid votes with 53, followed by Rani Rampal with 50, Dola Banerjee with 45 and Saina Nehwal with 43. Usha received 40 votes, while Anitha Paul Durai managed just six. A total of 80 votes were polled in the women's SOM category.

Earlier this month, Usha was nominated to the electoral college for the upcoming IOA Executive Council elections, potentially keeping her in contention for the top post despite her setback in the Sportsperson of Merit (SOM) selection process. Usha was nominated as one of the two representatives of the Ice Hockey Federation of India, alongside Harjinder Singh. The IOA is currently governed by a 15-member executive council with PT Usha at the helm as president, also including notable names like shooting legend Gagan Narang (vice-president), All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, Asian Games medalist and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) president Rohit Rajpal (executive council member) and boxing legend MC Mary Kom (Chairperson, Athletes Commission).