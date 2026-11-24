CM Vishnu Deo Sai Credits PM Modi for Lifting 50 Crore Out of Poverty

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday credited PM Modi's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" vision for the upliftment of 50 crore people out of poverty in India, declaring that this development is a direct outcome of the Prime Minister's vision. Speaking to reporters, CM Sai said that those who earlier lived in extreme poverty had seen an improvement in their economic condition. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, encapsulated in the motto "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", is yielding results in the country.

"On behalf of the entire state of Chhattisgarh, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister of our country. His vision, encapsulated in the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas', is yielding results. The fact that 50 crore people across the country have risen above the poverty line today is a direct outcome of his vision. These individuals were previously classified as living in extreme poverty; their economic status has now improved. For this, I express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister," said CM Sai.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, asserting that his administration's political resolve and welfare schemes have transformed the lives of millions across the country. Addressing the gathering here, the Prime Minister said, "In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'-we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor."

"The nation is winning this battle against poverty because we have prioritised making life easier for millions of poor people and providing them with essential amenities. We have provided free food grains to 80 crore people. By providing permanent houses to millions of families, we have given them a sense of security. By guaranteeing free medical treatment, we have relieved them from the burden of expensive healthcare costs."

Reflecting on Bihar's governance trajectory over the past three decades, PM Modi added, "About three decades ago, Bihar chose a new path-a path of hope and trust. Bihar, which had endured decades of hardship, found a renewed sense of confidence in good governance under the leadership of Nitish ji. Nitish ji served Bihar as Chief Minister for many years. Now, with his blessings, Samrat Choudhary and his entire team are carrying this mission forward." His remarks came after he flagged off 100 PM-eBuses in Bihar's Vaishali to give a further boost to cleaner public transport in the state, hailing the massive public turnout as a "festival of development" celebrated with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya following the conclusion of the Chhath festival. (ANI)