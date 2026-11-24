India Men's Hockey Team Wins Sporting Unity Series Against New Zealand

The Indian Men's Hockey Team concluded their three-match tour of New Zealand unbeaten, winning the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Series 1-0 after registering one victory and two draws against the hosts, the Vantage Black Sticks. The series, played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland from November 19 to November 22, saw India secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the opening encounter, followed by two closely contested 2-2 draws in the second and third matches.

India made a positive start to the series on November 19, securing a 3-2 win over the hosts. After New Zealand took the lead through Jonty Elmes (25'), Uttam Singh (25') responded almost immediately to level the scores. India stepped up their attacking efforts in the second half, with Shardanand Tiwari (38') putting the visitors ahead before Captain Sanjay (43') converted a penalty corner to extend India's lead to 3-1. New Zealand reduced the deficit through Sam Hiha (55'), but India held on to register their first win of the tour.

The second encounter on 21 November saw both teams share the honours in an entertaining 2-2 draw. New Zealand took the lead through Dylan Thomas (25'), but Angad Bir Singh (35') brought India back on level terms. The hosts regained their advantage through Sam Hiha (56'), only for Captain Sanjay to convert a penalty corner in the 57th minute and ensure India walked away with another draw.

In the final match on 22 November, India once again played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand to seal the series victory. The hosts opened the scoring through Dylan Thomas (9'), but India responded with two quick goals. Captain Sanjay (16') converted a penalty corner to equalise before Karthi Selvam (18') scored a field goal to put India ahead 2-1. New Zealand fought back in the closing stages, with Benji Culhane (55') finding the equaliser. Despite late efforts from both sides, the match ended in a stalemate, confirming India's unbeaten finish to the tour.

Captain Sanjay was among India's standout performers throughout the series, scoring in all three matches and finishing as India's leading goal scorer with three goals. Beyond the on-field contest, the three-match series carried immense historical significance as it celebrated 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand became the first Indian team across any sport to tour New Zealand.