TN BJP Leaders Detained Amidst Karthigai Deepam Lamp Controversy

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Amid the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting controversy, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and his supporters were stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. According to the BJP's state unit in Tamil Nadu, Nagenthran was travelling from Tirunelveli to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple when police stopped him near Thazhaiyoothu in Tirunelveli.

"Our state president, Thiru. @NainarBJP, who was travelling from Tirunelveli to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple, has been stopped and detained by the police near Thazhaiyoothu in Tirunelveli!," BJP Tamil Nadu posted on X. The BJP also claimed that former Union Minister of State L Murugan was arrested in Annur, Coimbatore, while travelling to Madurai. "Former Union Minister of State @DrLMurugan was arrested in Annur, Coimbatore, while on his way to Madurai," the party said.

Earlier in the day, Nagendran criticised the TVK-led government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court, saying it had "hurt Hindu sentiments". He said that at least 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to "arrest BJP and Hindu activists". "The Supreme Court has ordered the lighting of the lamp in Thiruparankundram. But our Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu filed a review petition against lighting the lamp. This situation hurts Hindu sentiment. Across Tamil Nadu, 10,000 police personnel are deputed to arrest BJP and Hindu activists. It diverts attention from the lawless situation in Tamil Nadu," Nagendran told ANI.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.