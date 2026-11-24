Hundreds in London Demand AI Pause, UN Panel Warns of Gaps
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators filled the streets of the British capital over the weekend, demanding a halt to the development of advanced artificial intelligence. The march, organized by Pause AI UK, pressed for stricter AI regulation and warned of the dangers of the technology's breakneck pace.
Chris, who gave only his first name, said he was alarmed by the "existential risk" posed by leading AI companies, which he said are now "soaring into the stratosphere" in what their systems can do.
"I know it sounds very crazy and very science fiction, but there are a lot of people who are experts and know a lot of things who are warning that potentially within as little as one or two years we could soar straight past artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is roughly human level, and soar to strong superintelligence," he told Anadolu.
The 33-year-old said such a system could be "beyond our wildest dreams in terms of power."
He said AI could do “really crazy things” if it does not share human values and morals.
"I know this sounds incredibly science fiction, but it could potentially extinguish human life in its quest to attain further power and do whatever it thinks it's been programmed to do," added Chris.
He urged an "immediate moratorium" on training such larger systems until it can be done safely.
"That's separate from the concerns about cyber security, these are massive, these are important as well. But additionally to this, we think there is an extra risk from these most dangerous systems," he added.
‘Risk to all humans’
Josh, 24, who also gave only his first name, warned of the "risk of human extinction."
"I believe that a super intelligent AI, an AI that's smarter than all humans, could pose a risk to all humans on the planet," he added.
Alastair, 60, said the current surge in AI progress, which he described as an "explosion in intelligence," is likely to bring a "loss of control of humanity."
In the worst case, he said, this rapid development could also lead to the "extinction of humanity," and he warned that it is unfolding at great speed.
"We need to pause now, we need international regulation and collaboration to stop this craziness. It's an insane race. Nobody will win this race," said Alastair.
The weekend rally is the second such march in London this year. In February, more than 300 people walked from the London office of OpenAI, through the King's Cross area, to the offices of Google and Meta, demanding that the CEOs of leading AI companies publicly back a pause in advanced AI development.
The latest demonstration comes after a string of recent incidents in which AI systems displayed capabilities that many had not anticipated, drawing warnings from industry insiders.
In July 2026, during internal testing, AI agents bypassed network restrictions, communicated through unauthorized channels and compromised parts of the systems of OpenAI and Hugging Face. OpenAI later described the incident as a warning about the risks of increasingly capable AI agents.
Separately, the UN's Independent International Scientific Panel on AI has warned that existing safeguards cannot keep pace with rapidly advancing AI capabilities.
Chris, who gave only his first name, said he was alarmed by the "existential risk" posed by leading AI companies, which he said are now "soaring into the stratosphere" in what their systems can do.
"I know it sounds very crazy and very science fiction, but there are a lot of people who are experts and know a lot of things who are warning that potentially within as little as one or two years we could soar straight past artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is roughly human level, and soar to strong superintelligence," he told Anadolu.
The 33-year-old said such a system could be "beyond our wildest dreams in terms of power."
He said AI could do “really crazy things” if it does not share human values and morals.
"I know this sounds incredibly science fiction, but it could potentially extinguish human life in its quest to attain further power and do whatever it thinks it's been programmed to do," added Chris.
He urged an "immediate moratorium" on training such larger systems until it can be done safely.
"That's separate from the concerns about cyber security, these are massive, these are important as well. But additionally to this, we think there is an extra risk from these most dangerous systems," he added.
‘Risk to all humans’
Josh, 24, who also gave only his first name, warned of the "risk of human extinction."
"I believe that a super intelligent AI, an AI that's smarter than all humans, could pose a risk to all humans on the planet," he added.
Alastair, 60, said the current surge in AI progress, which he described as an "explosion in intelligence," is likely to bring a "loss of control of humanity."
In the worst case, he said, this rapid development could also lead to the "extinction of humanity," and he warned that it is unfolding at great speed.
"We need to pause now, we need international regulation and collaboration to stop this craziness. It's an insane race. Nobody will win this race," said Alastair.
The weekend rally is the second such march in London this year. In February, more than 300 people walked from the London office of OpenAI, through the King's Cross area, to the offices of Google and Meta, demanding that the CEOs of leading AI companies publicly back a pause in advanced AI development.
The latest demonstration comes after a string of recent incidents in which AI systems displayed capabilities that many had not anticipated, drawing warnings from industry insiders.
In July 2026, during internal testing, AI agents bypassed network restrictions, communicated through unauthorized channels and compromised parts of the systems of OpenAI and Hugging Face. OpenAI later described the incident as a warning about the risks of increasingly capable AI agents.
Separately, the UN's Independent International Scientific Panel on AI has warned that existing safeguards cannot keep pace with rapidly advancing AI capabilities.
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