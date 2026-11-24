MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) After a week of exhilarating action in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27, three-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC will return to action against BBFS Garhwal United FC at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, with the Kerala-based side looking to register their first win of the season.

Gokulam Kerala FC, one of the competition's most successful clubs, will be eager to get their campaign back on track after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to East Bengal FC in their opening fixture, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Fazila Ikwaput.

Their second fixture against Sethu Madurai, scheduled for November 20, was called off due to torrential rainfall caused by the cyclone.

Despite the defeat in their opening encounter, Gokulam Kerala FC showed encouraging signs, particularly with their defensive organisation. Goalkeeper Shreya Hooda was impressive between the sticks, producing several crucial saves, while Vanessa Mbinho Chikupila looked threatening down the flank. Shilji Shaji also showed glimpses of her attacking ability in the second half.

Having had an extended break following the cancellation of their second fixture, the three-time champion will look to make the most of their fresh legs and experience as they aim to rediscover their winning form. Gokulam will also be keen to convert their attacking opportunities and register their first goal of the campaign.

However, the Kerala outfit faces a challenging opposition in BBFS Garhwal United FC, who head into the encounter following an emphatic 8-0 victory over Juba Sangha FC. Garhwal United bounced back strongly after suffering a 2-1 defeat against NITA Football Academy in their opening fixture, with Ghanaian forward Elizabeth Danso and Lhingdeikim Kipgen emerging as key attacking threats.

With Garhwal United having scored nine goals across their opening two fixtures, Gokulam Kerala FC's defensive resilience will be crucial. The former champions will look to draw on their experience and pedigree as they seek to secure their first three points of the season.

Fans can catch the IWL 2026/27 action between Gokulam Kerala FC and BBFS Garhwal United FC from 7:00 PM IST at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata.

All 56 matches of the IWL 2026/27 season will be streamed live on YouTube, allowing football fans across the country to follow the action.