MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 24 (IANS) Over 7,200 runners took part in the 4th edition of Surya Half Marathon 2026 organised here by the Central Command of the Indian Army to honour fallen bravehearts and salute veterans, an official said on Tuesday.

“The 4th edition of #SuryaHalfMarathon2026, organised by the #IndianArmy at #Jabalpur, brought together over 7,200 enthusiastic runners in a spirited celebration of fitness, endurance and national pride,” wrote the Central Command on X.

“Flagged off by senior officers of #MadhyaBharatArea and Shri Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu, Mayor of Jabalpur, the marathon witnessed energetic participation across 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km categories,” it said, sharing details of the event held on November 22 at Cobra Ground, Civil Lines, Jabalpur.

“Dedicated to honouring fallen bravehearts and saluting veterans, the event featured vibrant cultural performances, an exhilarating paramotor display and a memorable hot-air balloon experience, reflecting the strong bond between the #IndianArmy and citizens. More than a sporting event, the marathon celebrated unity, resilience and the collective spirit of a fitter India,” wrote the Central Command on X.

Earlier, the Central Command shared information about the interaction between Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff, and Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Central Command, in Lucknow.

In a post on X, the Central Command wrote,“The interaction reflected the strong bonds of cooperation, mutual understanding and professional camaraderie between the #IndianArmy and #IndianAirForce.”

“It underscored the importance of seamless coordination, enhanced interoperability and a unified approach towards addressing evolving security challenges. Such high-level engagements further reinforce the spirit of jointness, strengthen integrated operational preparedness and reaffirm the collective commitment of the Armed Forces towards safeguarding national security and maintaining operational excellence,” wrote the Central Command on X.