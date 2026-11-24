German Minister Rejects Political Meddling in Company Affairs
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday he was shocked that US President Donald Trump had stepped in to press Nvidia to bring back founder Jensen Huang as chief executive.
Asked about the move at an event in Berlin, Wadephul did not hold back. “Yeah, it shocked me, to be honest,” he said. “I never saw or recognized such an intervention from the political side to a company.”
“And I do have some doubts over whether this is a very good model for the future,” he added.
The row follows Huang's departure as Nvidia chief executive earlier this month. His exit came amid reports of extramarital affairs, one of them with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence, and questions over the company's compliance with US export controls on advanced chips.
On Monday, Nvidia announced a unanimous decision to restore Huang as president, chief executive and board member, citing input from senior levels of the US government. Trump then claimed credit publicly, telling an interview he had spoken with the board and “convinced them.”
Wadephul framed the episode as fresh evidence of why the rule of law and established international norms must be upheld. “We have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies,” he said.
The comments carry added weight because Berlin and Nvidia are close partners. Last month, Germany agreed to expand cooperation with the chipmaker on industrial artificial intelligence, focusing on manufacturing and robotics. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative government has presented the deal as a way to pair German engineering strengths with advanced AI technology.
Asked about the move at an event in Berlin, Wadephul did not hold back. “Yeah, it shocked me, to be honest,” he said. “I never saw or recognized such an intervention from the political side to a company.”
“And I do have some doubts over whether this is a very good model for the future,” he added.
The row follows Huang's departure as Nvidia chief executive earlier this month. His exit came amid reports of extramarital affairs, one of them with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence, and questions over the company's compliance with US export controls on advanced chips.
On Monday, Nvidia announced a unanimous decision to restore Huang as president, chief executive and board member, citing input from senior levels of the US government. Trump then claimed credit publicly, telling an interview he had spoken with the board and “convinced them.”
Wadephul framed the episode as fresh evidence of why the rule of law and established international norms must be upheld. “We have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies,” he said.
The comments carry added weight because Berlin and Nvidia are close partners. Last month, Germany agreed to expand cooperation with the chipmaker on industrial artificial intelligence, focusing on manufacturing and robotics. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative government has presented the deal as a way to pair German engineering strengths with advanced AI technology.
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