Germany Says Putin Blocks Peace Efforts as Russian War Losses Mount
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday that the heavy monthly toll of Russian soldiers killed or seriously wounded in the war against Ukraine was deeply painful, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of preventing meaningful negotiations to end the conflict.
Speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Wadephul stressed that both Germany and Ukraine were prepared to negotiate, but said Moscow had shown no willingness to engage in serious discussions.
“We are ready for negotiations. Ukraine is ready for the negotiations,” he told the forum. “The only one who is not ready for negotiations is Mr. Putin. (As long as) this doesn’t change, we have to stand by Ukraine and have to support Ukraine.”
Addressing recent German opinion polls indicating declining public backing for assistance to Kyiv, Wadephul said his experience meeting voters during election campaigns had convinced him that direct communication could help explain the importance of continued support.
“I also have a feeling for the Russians who are dying. It hurts me hearing that 40,000 Russian soldiers were killed or heavily injured per month. This hurts me,” he said. “If you explain what our responsibility still is, you’re able to convince the people. This is a tough job, but it’s up to us in this very historic situation to do exactly that,” he added.
The German minister also expressed disappointment that his September meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York had failed to produce progress. Nevertheless, he said Germany would continue pursuing diplomatic initiatives alongside its European partners.
Wadephul said preparations were underway for potential negotiations involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, with European countries also participating. He noted that national security advisers were working to establish a new negotiating framework.
“We are preparing for these negotiations, and the national security advisors are, I would say, on the working, level establishing a new format,” he said. “We are ready for that. It’s worth trying,” he added.
Speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Wadephul stressed that both Germany and Ukraine were prepared to negotiate, but said Moscow had shown no willingness to engage in serious discussions.
“We are ready for negotiations. Ukraine is ready for the negotiations,” he told the forum. “The only one who is not ready for negotiations is Mr. Putin. (As long as) this doesn’t change, we have to stand by Ukraine and have to support Ukraine.”
Addressing recent German opinion polls indicating declining public backing for assistance to Kyiv, Wadephul said his experience meeting voters during election campaigns had convinced him that direct communication could help explain the importance of continued support.
“I also have a feeling for the Russians who are dying. It hurts me hearing that 40,000 Russian soldiers were killed or heavily injured per month. This hurts me,” he said. “If you explain what our responsibility still is, you’re able to convince the people. This is a tough job, but it’s up to us in this very historic situation to do exactly that,” he added.
The German minister also expressed disappointment that his September meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York had failed to produce progress. Nevertheless, he said Germany would continue pursuing diplomatic initiatives alongside its European partners.
Wadephul said preparations were underway for potential negotiations involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, with European countries also participating. He noted that national security advisers were working to establish a new negotiating framework.
“We are preparing for these negotiations, and the national security advisors are, I would say, on the working, level establishing a new format,” he said. “We are ready for that. It’s worth trying,” he added.
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