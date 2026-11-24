UK Imposes Sanctions on Houthis Plus Four Senior Officials
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom announced new sanctions Tuesday targeting Yemen's Houthi movement and four of its officials over what it described as renewed hostile activities inside Yemen and against Saudi Arabia.
The Foreign Office said the measures were introduced in response to the group's alleged efforts to destabilize the Middle East, as well as individuals accused of involvement in serious human rights violations.
"The reckless behaviour of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait has continued to disrupt global supply chains and has put added pressure on the cost of living for British families," the statement said.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account."
The sanctions include an asset freeze against the Houthi movement. Additional restrictions have been imposed on four individuals, involving asset freezes, travel prohibitions, and bans on holding company director positions.
Those targeted include Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi, the group's former interior minister, and Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, who heads its Security and Intelligence Service.
The list also includes Mohammed Moufleh, a judge appointed by the Houthis, and Sarim al-Din Muffadal, a senior prosecutor affiliated with the movement.
The Foreign Office said the measures were introduced in response to the group's alleged efforts to destabilize the Middle East, as well as individuals accused of involvement in serious human rights violations.
"The reckless behaviour of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait has continued to disrupt global supply chains and has put added pressure on the cost of living for British families," the statement said.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account."
The sanctions include an asset freeze against the Houthi movement. Additional restrictions have been imposed on four individuals, involving asset freezes, travel prohibitions, and bans on holding company director positions.
Those targeted include Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi, the group's former interior minister, and Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, who heads its Security and Intelligence Service.
The list also includes Mohammed Moufleh, a judge appointed by the Houthis, and Sarim al-Din Muffadal, a senior prosecutor affiliated with the movement.
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