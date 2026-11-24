Srebrenica Wartime Chief Oric Held in Bosnian Fugitive Case
(MENAFN) Bosnian police arrested Naser Oric, the wartime commander of Bosnian government forces in Srebrenica, on Tuesday in an investigation into whether he helped a man wanted for attempted murder stay ahead of the law.
Authorities seized Oric in the Olovo area. Former Republika Srpska lawmaker Nikolina Sljivic was detained the same day in East Sarajevo, Bosnia's State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) told local media.
SIPA carried out the operation jointly with Republika Srpska police. It targets people suspected of aiding fugitive Djordje Zdrale, who is wanted over an alleged attempted murder in East Sarajevo in August.
Oric led Bosnian government forces in and around Srebrenica throughout the 1992-1995 Bosnian war. He later faced war crimes charges involving Serb prisoners. The UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague acquitted him on appeal in 2008, and the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina cleared him in a separate case in 2018.
The investigation into Tuesday's arrests is ongoing.
Authorities seized Oric in the Olovo area. Former Republika Srpska lawmaker Nikolina Sljivic was detained the same day in East Sarajevo, Bosnia's State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) told local media.
SIPA carried out the operation jointly with Republika Srpska police. It targets people suspected of aiding fugitive Djordje Zdrale, who is wanted over an alleged attempted murder in East Sarajevo in August.
Oric led Bosnian government forces in and around Srebrenica throughout the 1992-1995 Bosnian war. He later faced war crimes charges involving Serb prisoners. The UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague acquitted him on appeal in 2008, and the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina cleared him in a separate case in 2018.
The investigation into Tuesday's arrests is ongoing.
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