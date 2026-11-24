Bajaj Finance Holds 'Knockout Digital Fraud' Awareness Programme In Siddipet To Promote Cyber Safety Among Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Siddipet, Telangana, November 24, 2026: Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), India's largest private-sector Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and part of Bajaj Finserv, organized a cyber fraud awareness programme under its 'Knockout Digital Fraud' initiative at Indur Institute of Engineering and Technology in Telangana's Siddipet district.
The programme was conducted to educate students about the growing risks of cybercrime and financial fraud, while equipping them with practical knowledge to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world. The session witnessed active participation from around 100 students, along with faculty members and representatives from Bajaj Finance.
During the programme, Smt. Peruka Divya, Sub-Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, and Shri Mahesh Chenapaneni, Sub-Inspector of Police, III Town Police Station, sensitized participants to various forms of cyber and financial fraud, including phishing attacks, fake investment schemes, digital arrest scams, fraudulent loan offers, malicious APK files, suspicious links, OTP frauds, WhatsApp scams, QR code frauds, and impersonation scams.
They also highlighted the evolving tactics used by fraudsters to exploit individuals through digital platforms and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant while conducting online transactions and sharing personal information.
Addressing the students, SI Divya said,“Cyber fraudsters continuously evolve their tactics to exploit public trust and technology. Awareness, vigilance, and timely reporting are our strongest defenses against such crimes.”
Emphasizing the importance of caution and prompt action, SI Mahesh said,“A moment of caution can prevent a lifetime of financial loss. Citizens should verify before they trust, think before they click, and report suspicious activities without delay.”
Participants were also advised to exercise caution while sharing personal information online and to remain vigilant while conducting digital financial transactions. The students were encouraged to report cyber fraud incidents promptly through the national cybercrime helpline 1930.
The programme was attended by Smt. Sameer Sultana, Head of Department, Indur Institute of Engineering and Technology, faculty members, and students. The event was organized by Mahesh Toorupu, Risk Control Senior Cluster Manager, and his team from Bajaj Finance Ltd.
The Knockout Digital Fraud programme aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's focus on strengthening fraud risk management and public awareness. Through on-ground engagement and community outreach initiatives, Bajaj Finance continues to educate citizens on recognizing cyber threats and adopting safe digital practices.
The programme is focused on drawing citizens' attention to common financial frauds committed by scammers, including fake social media accounts, fraudulent WhatsApp groups, phishing links, malicious mobile applications and websites impersonating financial institutions and their employees.
Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from BFL said,“The financial safety of our consumers is paramount to us. We are constantly issuing online and offline advisories, on social media platforms, as well as through on-ground interactions with citizens, encouraging everyone to be cyber safe.”
Knockout Digital Fraud offers citizens practical guidance on protecting personal and financial information. The programme advises consumers not to share OTPs, PINs or banking credentials, avoid clicking on suspicious links or QR codes, verify the authenticity of digital communications and refrain from downloading applications from unknown sources. The initiative includes awareness workshops, digital safety campaigns and community outreach programmes across cities and towns in India.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-seven-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India on a consolidated basis. It has a franchise of 128.85 million customers. BFL's AUM stands at Rs 5,84,624 crore with a geographic presence at 4,091 locations and 254K active distribution points as of 30th September 2026. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable a and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings.
The programme was conducted to educate students about the growing risks of cybercrime and financial fraud, while equipping them with practical knowledge to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world. The session witnessed active participation from around 100 students, along with faculty members and representatives from Bajaj Finance.
During the programme, Smt. Peruka Divya, Sub-Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, and Shri Mahesh Chenapaneni, Sub-Inspector of Police, III Town Police Station, sensitized participants to various forms of cyber and financial fraud, including phishing attacks, fake investment schemes, digital arrest scams, fraudulent loan offers, malicious APK files, suspicious links, OTP frauds, WhatsApp scams, QR code frauds, and impersonation scams.
They also highlighted the evolving tactics used by fraudsters to exploit individuals through digital platforms and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant while conducting online transactions and sharing personal information.
Addressing the students, SI Divya said,“Cyber fraudsters continuously evolve their tactics to exploit public trust and technology. Awareness, vigilance, and timely reporting are our strongest defenses against such crimes.”
Emphasizing the importance of caution and prompt action, SI Mahesh said,“A moment of caution can prevent a lifetime of financial loss. Citizens should verify before they trust, think before they click, and report suspicious activities without delay.”
Participants were also advised to exercise caution while sharing personal information online and to remain vigilant while conducting digital financial transactions. The students were encouraged to report cyber fraud incidents promptly through the national cybercrime helpline 1930.
The programme was attended by Smt. Sameer Sultana, Head of Department, Indur Institute of Engineering and Technology, faculty members, and students. The event was organized by Mahesh Toorupu, Risk Control Senior Cluster Manager, and his team from Bajaj Finance Ltd.
The Knockout Digital Fraud programme aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's focus on strengthening fraud risk management and public awareness. Through on-ground engagement and community outreach initiatives, Bajaj Finance continues to educate citizens on recognizing cyber threats and adopting safe digital practices.
The programme is focused on drawing citizens' attention to common financial frauds committed by scammers, including fake social media accounts, fraudulent WhatsApp groups, phishing links, malicious mobile applications and websites impersonating financial institutions and their employees.
Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from BFL said,“The financial safety of our consumers is paramount to us. We are constantly issuing online and offline advisories, on social media platforms, as well as through on-ground interactions with citizens, encouraging everyone to be cyber safe.”
Knockout Digital Fraud offers citizens practical guidance on protecting personal and financial information. The programme advises consumers not to share OTPs, PINs or banking credentials, avoid clicking on suspicious links or QR codes, verify the authenticity of digital communications and refrain from downloading applications from unknown sources. The initiative includes awareness workshops, digital safety campaigns and community outreach programmes across cities and towns in India.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-seven-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India on a consolidated basis. It has a franchise of 128.85 million customers. BFL's AUM stands at Rs 5,84,624 crore with a geographic presence at 4,091 locations and 254K active distribution points as of 30th September 2026. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable a and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings.
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