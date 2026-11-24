MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday, during which they discussed ways to strengthen relations between Jordan and Uzbekistan.

At the start of expanded talks, which were preceded by a bilateral meeting attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Uzbekistan's First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, His Majesty welcomed President Mirziyoyev on his first visit to Jordan, and congratulated him and the Uzbek people on the 35th anniversary of their country's independence.

During the talks, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy and the Escort of Honour for the Uzbek president, the King emphasised the importance of developing cooperation with Uzbekistan in numerous sectors, such as industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, education, and healthcare.

His Majesty highlighted the significance of the agreements to be signed during the visit in advancing the partnership between the two countries, noting that the Jordan-Uzbekistan Business Forum will also provide an opportunity to explore prospects for economic cooperation between the private sectors on both sides.

The King commended the development efforts and democratic reforms achieved by Uzbekistan over the past decade under President Mirziyoyev's leadership. His Majesty noted his privilege in witnessing the nation's great progress first-hand and experiencing the richness of its cultural heritage.

The King underscored Jordan and Uzbekistan's shared belief in the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law, which contribute to maintaining security and stability, emphasising the need to de-escalate tensions in the region.

His Majesty also called on the international community to halt Israel's unilateral measures in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, given the threat they pose to regional stability, and emphasised the need to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

For his part, President Mirziyoyev highlighted that Jordan is home to ancient civilisations, steeped in rich history and culture, and hospitable people. He praised the wide-ranging reforms taking place in the Kingdom under His Majesty's leadership, and affirmed his country's commitment to strengthening relations with Jordan ties that have seen notable progress in recent times.

He noted that following His Majesty's visit to Uzbekistan last year, bilateral trade has increased by around 80 percent. Furthermore, the intergovernmental joint committee held its inaugural meeting, a joint business council was established, and a direct flight route with twice weekly flights was launched.

President Mirziyoyev stated that his country intends to implement around 40 investment projects in Jordan, with a total value of $1.5 billion. He underscored his commitment to ensuring the realisation of these projects, marking the beginning of a new phase in the growth of bilateral relations.

The King bestowed on President Mirziyoyev the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali, in recognition of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their peoples, and to mark President Mirziyoyev's first state visit to Jordan.

President Mirziyoyev presented His Majesty with Uzbekistan's Order of Highest Friendship, in recognition of the King's contributions to strengthening the partnership and enhancing relations between the two countries across various fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Jordan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Demie Haddad, and a number of senior Uzbek officials attended the talks.

An official welcoming ceremony was held for President Mirziyoyev upon his arrival at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, and Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam Ghazi, the First Lady's Escort of Honour.

//Petra// AO