MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange's general index slipped 0.01 percent to close at 3,988 points Tuesday, as turnover reached JD 9.2 million.

Investors traded 7.4 million shares in 3,165 transactions, against the last session.

Of the 89 companies whose shares traded, 25 rose and 31 fell from their previous closing prices.

As for sector performance, the industrial index rose 0.11 percent, while the financial and services indices fell 0.04 percent and 0.01 percent, respectively.

//Petra// AO