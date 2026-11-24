MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Shobak's Joint Services Council generated JD15,124 from three auctions of recovered materials as it continued operating a recycling facility after the Canadian-funded "Mitigating Climate Change through Solid Waste Management in Southern Jordan" project ended in February 2025.

The council's operating report, covering February 2025 through September 2026, said the auctions sold part of the materials recovered during the initial operating phase, mainly cardboard and plastic, alongside other recyclables.

The Shobak Materials Recovery Facility aims to improve waste management efficiency and reduce transport and landfill costs for participating municipalities, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan said Tuesday.

The Canadian government provided about JD2.5 million for the broader project, which UNDP implemented with the Ministry of Local Administration, the Shobak council, the municipalities of Shobak, Ayl, and Al-Ashari, and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority.

The project rehabilitated Shobak's waste transfer station, built the materials recovery facility and a composting facility in Ayl, and improved waste collection, transport, and sorting at the source. It also strengthened local institutions' capacity to manage these services.

With support from the ministry, the council took over operations using its own staff and the equipment and infrastructure provided by the project. Staff received training in equipment operation, sorting, and materials recovery in 2025, with specialist engineers and technicians participating, and the council established routine maintenance procedures and monitored equipment readiness.

The council expanded recycling collection to new areas west of Ma'an in coordination with member municipalities and other partners. It distributed 56 metal collection cages and made another 50 at a cost of about JD6,000 to add collection points and improve collection and sorting.

These measures help ensure a regular supply of materials to the facility and support an integrated system of collection, sorting, baling, storage, and marketing, increasing the economic value recovered from waste and advancing circular economy practices.

The council is also improving maintenance and seeking additional equipment to handle and store materials. It is studying the use of solar power to cut operating costs and working to connect the facility to a digital waste monitoring and management system to track operations and improve planning and decision-making.

Rana Saleh, who leads UNDP Jordan's climate and energy team, said the success of development projects depends not only on results achieved during implementation but also on local institutions' ability to sustain operations and build on those results after support ends.

She said the Shobak facility shows how investment in infrastructure and institutional capacity can sustain environmental services and generate local revenue. UNDP seeks to use such approaches to advance the circular economy, link environmental sustainability with local economic development, and develop solutions that can be expanded and replicated elsewhere in Jordan, she added.

Representatives of the Canadian Embassy recently visited the facility to review its operations, sales of recovered materials, expanded services, and strengthened local capacity.

//Petra// AO