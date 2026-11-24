Pentagon Seeks Automakers' Support to Expand Military Drone Production
(MENAFN) The US Defense Department is negotiating with leading American car manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, over potential cooperation to increase the production of military drones on a large scale, according to reports published Tuesday.
The Pentagon intends to draw on the companies' extensive factories, manufacturing capabilities, and supply networks to accelerate output of surveillance and attack drones as military demand grows.
Under the proposals being considered, automakers would provide parts and components to existing drone producers rather than necessarily manufacture complete aircraft systems themselves.
General Motors is exploring the possibility of producing drone motors, while Pentagon representatives have also discussed potential cooperation with Ford, Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International, and other industrial firms.
However, no deals have been concluded, and discussions remain in their initial stages. Reactions among automotive industry executives have reportedly been mixed.
The Pentagon plans to acquire millions of drones over the coming years, but many American manufacturers in the sector are relatively small businesses that lack the industrial infrastructure required to meet the military's projected needs.
The initiative also forms part of Washington's broader effort to reduce dependence on Chinese-made drone components, as China has maintained a dominant position in the global drone industry for more than a decade.
Nevertheless, entering the defense sector could pose several obstacles for automakers. These include questions over profitability, uncertainty surrounding military procurement contracts, potential damage to corporate reputations, and doubts about whether Congress will provide consistent funding.
The Pentagon estimates that the military drone market could generate between $20 billion and $30 billion in annual business. It is considering major procurement agreements to attract industrial companies and encourage them to participate in expanding domestic production.
The Pentagon intends to draw on the companies' extensive factories, manufacturing capabilities, and supply networks to accelerate output of surveillance and attack drones as military demand grows.
Under the proposals being considered, automakers would provide parts and components to existing drone producers rather than necessarily manufacture complete aircraft systems themselves.
General Motors is exploring the possibility of producing drone motors, while Pentagon representatives have also discussed potential cooperation with Ford, Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International, and other industrial firms.
However, no deals have been concluded, and discussions remain in their initial stages. Reactions among automotive industry executives have reportedly been mixed.
The Pentagon plans to acquire millions of drones over the coming years, but many American manufacturers in the sector are relatively small businesses that lack the industrial infrastructure required to meet the military's projected needs.
The initiative also forms part of Washington's broader effort to reduce dependence on Chinese-made drone components, as China has maintained a dominant position in the global drone industry for more than a decade.
Nevertheless, entering the defense sector could pose several obstacles for automakers. These include questions over profitability, uncertainty surrounding military procurement contracts, potential damage to corporate reputations, and doubts about whether Congress will provide consistent funding.
The Pentagon estimates that the military drone market could generate between $20 billion and $30 billion in annual business. It is considering major procurement agreements to attract industrial companies and encourage them to participate in expanding domestic production.
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