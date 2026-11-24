How Long Hours Of Sitting Can Take A Toll On Your Health
Health experts recommend reducing prolonged sitting and incorporating short movement breaks throughout the day. Taking a brief walk, standing while working, stretching gently or moving around during routine tasks can help break up long periods of inactivity. Rather than relying only on a dedicated exercise session, reducing the amount of time spent sitting continuously is also an important part of maintaining a healthier routine.
Research also links physical activity with better overall health, mental well-being and sleep quality. Making time for walking and short movement breaks during daily activities can contribute to a more active lifestyle. Staying active does not necessarily require strenuous exercise; incorporating regular movement into everyday routines can also play an important role in supporting health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment