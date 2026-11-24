MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Sitting for long hours while working, studying or using a computer has become part of everyday life. However, spending extended periods sitting without movement may affect overall health. Reduced physical activity can influence blood circulation, muscle function and the body's energy use. The World Health Organization (WHO) links physical inactivity with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

Health experts recommend reducing prolonged sitting and incorporating short movement breaks throughout the day. Taking a brief walk, standing while working, stretching gently or moving around during routine tasks can help break up long periods of inactivity. Rather than relying only on a dedicated exercise session, reducing the amount of time spent sitting continuously is also an important part of maintaining a healthier routine.

Research also links physical activity with better overall health, mental well-being and sleep quality. Making time for walking and short movement breaks during daily activities can contribute to a more active lifestyle. Staying active does not necessarily require strenuous exercise; incorporating regular movement into everyday routines can also play an important role in supporting health.