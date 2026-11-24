Hospital Damaged In Russian Attack On Odesa
"A municipal hospital building in Odesa was damaged in an enemy attack. Windows were shattered, and the facade and interior walls were damaged," the statement said.Read also: Russia tries to cut off Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions from energy sources – Zelensky
According to the regional governor, no patients or medical staff were injured in the attack.
The hospital is currently continuing to provide medical care at full capacity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment