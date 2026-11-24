MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A municipal hospital building in Odesa was damaged in an enemy attack. Windows were shattered, and the facade and interior walls were damaged," the statement said.

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According to the regional governor, no patients or medical staff were injured in the attack.

The hospital is currently continuing to provide medical care at full capacity.