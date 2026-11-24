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England international and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to sign a new five-year contract with the Spanish giants, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, an agreement in principle has been reached between the player and the club. The remaining formal procedures are expected to be completed before the new deal is officially announced.

Bellingham remains a key part of Real Madrid's long-term plans, with the club keen to secure the future of the highly rated midfielder. The England international is also happy in Madrid and is reportedly keen to continue his career with the Spanish side.

The new agreement would underline Real Madrid's commitment to building its future around the midfielder, who has established himself as an important figure in the team's setup since joining the club.

During the 2026-2027 season, Bellingham has made 17 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

The reported contract extension would represent a significant step in maintaining the midfielder's long-term connection with the Spanish club as Real Madrid continues to shape its squad for the coming years.