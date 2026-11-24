MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Nasuf Comert, a glass artist affiliated with Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, visited Azerbaijan from November 14 to 21, conducting a series of traditional glassmaking workshops in Baku.

During his visit, Comert held masterclasses at the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Centre and the Nine Senses Creativity and Arts Centre, introducing participants to the techniques and artistic traditions of glassmaking.

During the workshops, the Turkish artist demonstrated how to shape heated glass by blowing air into it, creating a variety of artistic objects and souvenirs. Over the course of a week, he shared the secrets of this ancient and delicate craft with 16 participants, demonstrating the creative process behind his works.

A closing ceremony was subsequently held at the Nine Senses Creativity and Arts Centre to mark the completion of the training programme.

Speaking at the event, Murad Agabeyli, Chairman of the Board of the Reserve Management Centre under Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, highlighted Comert's work as a glass artist and bearer of intangible cultural heritage. He noted that the artist had showcased his craft at exhibitions and events in more than 80 countries worldwide.

During the Baku workshops, Comert and the instructors worked together to create a variety of glass objects, including çeşm-i bülbül (a traditional decorative glass art form), tear-shaped glass ornaments, perfume bottles, evil-eye beads, candlesticks, glass necklaces, rings, ballerina figures, miniature representations of Rumi, and various animal figurines.

The workshops introduced teenagers, young people and artisans to the techniques and artistic possibilities of traditional glassmaking.

Comert praised the enthusiasm and active participation demonstrated by young people throughout the training sessions, expressing confidence that the art of glassmaking would continue to thrive and develop in Azerbaijan.

Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, presented Comert with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his initiative and dedication to organising the glassmaking workshops, preserving and developing traditional craftsmanship, and passing on the knowledge and skills of this art form to young people and artisans.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to teenagers and young participants who had actively taken part in the masterclasses, followed by a commemorative group photograph.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to preserve traditional crafts, promote intangible cultural heritage and encourage the transfer of artistic skills to younger generations.