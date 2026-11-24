MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azercell Business has introduced eSIM technology as part of its Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) service portfolio, expanding digital connectivity options for corporate customers.

The new service enables corporate clients to choose eSIM technology as an alternative to traditional physical SIM cards for their IoT and M2M numbers. The option is available for both existing and newly activated numbers.

The introduction of eSIM technology eliminates the need to order and deliver physical SIM cards, simplifying activation procedures and offering businesses greater operational flexibility and efficiency.

Devices equipped with embedded eSIM modules can connect directly to mobile networks without requiring a physical SIM card. Meanwhile, IoT and M2M solutions enable automated data exchange between connected devices, facilitating remote monitoring and management.

Corporate customers interested in using eSIM IoT and eSIM M2M services can obtain detailed information and assistance through Azercell's Corporate Support and Customer Service channels. Relevant service operations can also be carried out through the Azercell Business platform.

The initiative forms part of Azercell's efforts to expand its corporate digital solutions portfolio, support businesses in their digital transformation and facilitate the adoption of modern connectivity technologies.