PhD Candidate, Environmental Science and Water Quality, University of Reading

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Karolina Krupska is an environmental scientist and water quality specialist with experience in environmental regulation, consultancy and the water industry. She is a PhD researcher in the Department of Geography and Environmental Science at the University of Reading.

Her doctoral research focuses on understanding and forecasting bathing water pollution in a changing climate. She examines how weather patterns, rainfall and catchment conditions influence when pollution episodes occur and how long they last. Her work combines environmental data analysis, predictive modelling and interviews with practitioners to explore how forecasts could support public information and water management.

Karolina has led water quality and catchment investigations involving rivers, reservoirs and coastal waters. Her professional work has included identifying pollution sources, assessing options for improvement and providing evidence to support regulatory decisions. She is particularly interested in connecting scientific research with practical action to protect water quality and communicating findings clearly to the people affected.

–present PhD researcher, University of Reading

University of Reading, Environmental Science

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