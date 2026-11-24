Gaza Internal Security Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike
(MENAFN) Gaza's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that Brig. Gen. Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, head of the Internal Security Service, was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting an area west of Gaza City.
“Abu Nahl, 50, was martyred in an assassination operation carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft west of Gaza City,” the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, a medical source reported that one Palestinian had been killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians near Haidar Square, west of Gaza City.
The Israeli military said the operation targeted an individual it identified as a senior Hamas figure operating in Gaza.
Israel's public broadcaster KAN subsequently identified Abu Nahl as the target of the strike.
According to Israeli sources cited in the report, Abu Nahl had taken over from Moein al-Arbeid, who was captured by Israeli forces and the Shin Bet intelligence agency during a special operation in September and remains in Israeli detention.
“Abu Nahl, 50, was martyred in an assassination operation carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft west of Gaza City,” the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, a medical source reported that one Palestinian had been killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians near Haidar Square, west of Gaza City.
The Israeli military said the operation targeted an individual it identified as a senior Hamas figure operating in Gaza.
Israel's public broadcaster KAN subsequently identified Abu Nahl as the target of the strike.
According to Israeli sources cited in the report, Abu Nahl had taken over from Moein al-Arbeid, who was captured by Israeli forces and the Shin Bet intelligence agency during a special operation in September and remains in Israeli detention.
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