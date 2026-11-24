Israeli Army Hits Southern Lebanon Despite June Framework Accord
(MENAFN) The Israeli army carried out a wave of airstrikes, artillery barrages and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in breach of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.
In Nabatieh, an airstrike struck the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit, while heavy shelling hit the area around Scout City on the edge of the town, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said. Israeli artillery also hit the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and the vicinity of Mayfadoun.
In the Marjayoun district, Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Touline and Qantara. In Bint Jbeil, Israeli artillery fire fell on Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha as drones swarmed overhead.
NNA also reported that Israeli forces fired machine guns toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys on Tuesday morning. In the Tyre district, shelling targeted the towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
No casualties were reported.
Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have persisted since March 2, despite the June framework agreement. The deal provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army to take over security responsibilities there.
Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of obstructing the agreement's implementation by continuing airstrikes, demolitions and bulldozing operations and by failing to complete its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.
In Nabatieh, an airstrike struck the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit, while heavy shelling hit the area around Scout City on the edge of the town, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said. Israeli artillery also hit the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and the vicinity of Mayfadoun.
In the Marjayoun district, Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Touline and Qantara. In Bint Jbeil, Israeli artillery fire fell on Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha as drones swarmed overhead.
NNA also reported that Israeli forces fired machine guns toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys on Tuesday morning. In the Tyre district, shelling targeted the towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
No casualties were reported.
Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have persisted since March 2, despite the June framework agreement. The deal provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army to take over security responsibilities there.
Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of obstructing the agreement's implementation by continuing airstrikes, demolitions and bulldozing operations and by failing to complete its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.
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