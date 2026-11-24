UK Destitution Hits Record High as Millions Struggle to Afford Essentials
(MENAFN) Approximately 3.8 million people in the United Kingdom, including almost one million children, faced destitution last year, with the number remaining at historically high levels, according to a new study.
The research, financed by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and carried out by Heriot-Watt University in collaboration with social research company Verian, found that millions of people could not afford essential items such as sufficient food, suitable clothing, heating, and hygiene products.
The findings indicate that destitution has remained at the same level recorded in 2022, when the number of people affected had increased by nearly two-and-a-half times compared with 2017.
Destitution describes severe financial hardship in which individuals or families are unable to pay for fundamental necessities required to eat properly, remain warm and dry, and maintain personal hygiene.
Among UK regions, London reported the highest proportion of households experiencing destitution, with approximately 2% affected during the study period.
This figure was nearly double the rate recorded in the South West, which had the lowest share of households facing such conditions.
Within the capital, Newham ranked highest nationally, with more than 3% of households classified as destitute.
The study also identified lower destitution rates across all three devolved nations — Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland — compared with England and the UK overall.
Wales recorded the lowest proportion among the devolved nations, followed by Scotland, while Northern Ireland reported a slightly higher rate.
The research, financed by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and carried out by Heriot-Watt University in collaboration with social research company Verian, found that millions of people could not afford essential items such as sufficient food, suitable clothing, heating, and hygiene products.
The findings indicate that destitution has remained at the same level recorded in 2022, when the number of people affected had increased by nearly two-and-a-half times compared with 2017.
Destitution describes severe financial hardship in which individuals or families are unable to pay for fundamental necessities required to eat properly, remain warm and dry, and maintain personal hygiene.
Among UK regions, London reported the highest proportion of households experiencing destitution, with approximately 2% affected during the study period.
This figure was nearly double the rate recorded in the South West, which had the lowest share of households facing such conditions.
Within the capital, Newham ranked highest nationally, with more than 3% of households classified as destitute.
The study also identified lower destitution rates across all three devolved nations — Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland — compared with England and the UK overall.
Wales recorded the lowest proportion among the devolved nations, followed by Scotland, while Northern Ireland reported a slightly higher rate.
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