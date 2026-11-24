Gaza Issues Epidemic Alert After 272 Meningitis Cases in October
(MENAFN) Gaza's Health Ministry on Tuesday declared an “epidemic alert” across the enclave as meningitis deaths rose sharply.
Speaking at a news conference, health official Nidal Ghoneim said 272 meningitis infections were recorded in the Gaza Strip in October alone. He said that was more than eight times the usual monthly range of 30 to 50 cases.
“Fifteen Palestinians have died from meningitis since the beginning of this year,” Ghoneim said.
Ghoneim warned that the spread of the disease endangers the lives of thousands of Palestinians, children above all.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had earlier reported 413 suspected meningitis cases in Gaza between Sept. 27 and Oct. 31, of which 294 were viral and 119 bacterial. Gaza City accounted for 68% of the total.
The wider threat of infectious disease has grown as displacement shelters are overcrowded, water is unsafe, sanitation systems are damaged and the health system has collapsed. The World Health Organization said in September that microbiological contamination in tested water samples climbed from under 6% in January to nearly 20% in August.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. The conflict has also devastated civilian infrastructure, leaving displaced families increasingly exposed to harsh weather.
Speaking at a news conference, health official Nidal Ghoneim said 272 meningitis infections were recorded in the Gaza Strip in October alone. He said that was more than eight times the usual monthly range of 30 to 50 cases.
“Fifteen Palestinians have died from meningitis since the beginning of this year,” Ghoneim said.
Ghoneim warned that the spread of the disease endangers the lives of thousands of Palestinians, children above all.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had earlier reported 413 suspected meningitis cases in Gaza between Sept. 27 and Oct. 31, of which 294 were viral and 119 bacterial. Gaza City accounted for 68% of the total.
The wider threat of infectious disease has grown as displacement shelters are overcrowded, water is unsafe, sanitation systems are damaged and the health system has collapsed. The World Health Organization said in September that microbiological contamination in tested water samples climbed from under 6% in January to nearly 20% in August.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. The conflict has also devastated civilian infrastructure, leaving displaced families increasingly exposed to harsh weather.
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