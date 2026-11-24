MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing live-line maintenance technology, which allows repairs and preventive maintenance on electricity networks to be carried out without interrupting power supplies to consumers, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The first repair work was carried out in the Birimdik residential area of Mayevka village in the Chui region under the direct supervision of Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov.

Specialists from the Northern District Electricity Network of the Bishkek Electricity Enterprise, a branch of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, replaced an insulator on a 0.4-kilovolt overhead power line without disconnecting the line. Residents continued to receive electricity throughout the repair.

The minister inspected the work, the equipment and the protective gear used by the specialists, paying particular attention to compliance with electrical safety requirements and the workers' professional training.

The technology is being introduced in response to an instruction from President Sadyr Japarov to improve the reliability of electricity supplies to households, industrial enterprises and other consumers.

To support the rollout of the technology and train personnel, a dedicated live-line training center was established in Karakol. More than 55 million soms ($628,970) were allocated for its establishment and equipment. The facility has undergone major renovations; its training ground has been modernized, and new equipment, specialized tools, protective gear, and the necessary machinery have been purchased.

The center has obtained the required license and begun training specialists. So far, 20 energy workers have completed the program, with the number expected to reach 24 by the end of 2026 and increase annually thereafter.

The curriculum combines theoretical and practical instruction, covering electrical safety rules and specialized repair techniques. The training ground is designed to demonstrate operations across various voltage classes, including 500 kV.

A concept for introducing live-line maintenance technology for 2026–2030 has also been developed. It предусматривает wider adoption of the technology, personnel training and stronger technical capabilities at energy enterprises.

The project is receiving methodological and technical support from JSC Network Company of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. Its specialists helped develop training programs and adapt technical documentation to the operating conditions of Kyrgyzstan's power grid.

In addition, 11 employees of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan completed specialized training at the Live-Line Work Training Center in Zainsk, Tatarstan.