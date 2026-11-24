England Records Highest Heat-Related Death Toll In 2026
(MENAFN) Heat exposure was linked to an estimated 5,258 deaths in England during 2026, marking the highest annual figure since records began in 2016, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
The estimated total represents a 76% rise compared with the previous record of 2,985 deaths registered during the summer of 2022. By contrast, the agency estimated 1,504 heat-associated deaths in the summer of 2025.
The figures come after provisional Met Office data identified summer 2026 as the hottest in the UK since records began in 1884.
Multiple heatwaves affected different parts of the country over several months, beginning in late May and continuing until mid-August.
In late May, temperatures at Kew Gardens in London climbed to 35.1C (95.2F), establishing a new record for the month.
The extended periods of extreme heat dried out parks and green spaces, heightened the threat of wildfires, and led to hosepipe restrictions affecting millions of residents.
UKHSA data showed that the greatest number of heat-related fatalities occurred between June 21 and 28, during the summer's second major heatwave.
The late-June episode prompted the Met Office to issue a rare red warning for extreme heat. Temperatures reached 38C in Lingwood, Norfolk, on June 26, setting another record for the month.
The highest temperature of the year was recorded during another heatwave in mid-August, when the mercury reached 38.2C at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.
The estimated total represents a 76% rise compared with the previous record of 2,985 deaths registered during the summer of 2022. By contrast, the agency estimated 1,504 heat-associated deaths in the summer of 2025.
The figures come after provisional Met Office data identified summer 2026 as the hottest in the UK since records began in 1884.
Multiple heatwaves affected different parts of the country over several months, beginning in late May and continuing until mid-August.
In late May, temperatures at Kew Gardens in London climbed to 35.1C (95.2F), establishing a new record for the month.
The extended periods of extreme heat dried out parks and green spaces, heightened the threat of wildfires, and led to hosepipe restrictions affecting millions of residents.
UKHSA data showed that the greatest number of heat-related fatalities occurred between June 21 and 28, during the summer's second major heatwave.
The late-June episode prompted the Met Office to issue a rare red warning for extreme heat. Temperatures reached 38C in Lingwood, Norfolk, on June 26, setting another record for the month.
The highest temperature of the year was recorded during another heatwave in mid-August, when the mercury reached 38.2C at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.
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