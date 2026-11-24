

Strategic investment by Alamos Gold for approximately 15% of Trident's common shares at a premium price

Up to $33.1 million gross proceeds to accelerate exploration at The Contact Lake Gold Project and further establish the La Ronge gold belt as Canada's next significant gold camp Through a joint Technical Committee between Trident and Alamos, Trident will leverage Alamos' deep exploration and development expertise in Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (“Trident” or the“Company”) announces that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE: AGI) (“Alamos”) in respect of a strategic investment whereby Alamos has agreed to purchase on a non-brokered private placement basis 2,870,000 common shares of the Company (“ Common Shares”) at a price of $3.49 for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,016,300 (the“ Alamos Subscription Agreement”) and the Company will be completing a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,550,000“flow-through shares” sold to charitable purchasers at an average price of $5.09 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $23,159,500, with Alamos as the back-end purchaser of the Common Shares issued as“flow-through shares” (the Alamos Subscription Agreement together with the“flow-through share” offering, the“ Offering”). The Offering is expected to result in Alamos owning approximately 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident, commented,“Alamos' investment in Trident is a strong endorsement of the exploration potential at our flagship Contact Lake Gold Project and of our vision for the La Ronge Gold Belt in the province of Saskatchewan as one of Canada's next significant gold districts. As an established Canadian gold producer focused on North America, Alamos is a natural fit as a strategic shareholder, with experience spanning exploration, development, and mining. The Offering is expected to fully fund our comprehensive 2027 exploration program and position Trident to play a leading role in establishing the La Ronge Gold Belt as one of Canada's next significant gold districts.”

Offering Details

The Offering will consist of: (i) 2,870,000 Common Shares at a price of $3.49 per Common Share issued pursuant to the Alamos Subscription Agreement; and (ii) up to 4,550,000 Common Shares issued as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ")) (the " Flow-Through Shares ") at a price of $5.09 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate total gross proceeds to Trident of $33,175,800.

The gross proceeds of the Offering from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur (or be deemed to incur) exploration expenses that qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act) and "flow-through mining expenditures" (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in Saskatchewan. Qualifying Expenditures with respect to the Saskatchewan CEE Flow-Through Shares will also qualify as "eligible flow-through mining expenditures" pursuant to The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan). Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares will be incurred (or deemed to be incurred) by the Company on or before December 31, 2027 and will be renounced by the Company in favor of the subscribers for the Flow-Through Shares effective on or before December 31, 2026. The gross proceeds of the Offering from the issuance of Common Shares pursuant to the Alamos Subscription Agreement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including work related to the advancement of the Company's projects in the La Ronge Gold Belt.

Upon closing of the Offering, Alamos is expected to own 7,420,000 Common Shares of Trident, representing approximately 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Pursuant to the Alamos Subscription Agreement, upon closing of the Offering, the Company and Alamos intend to enter into an investor rights agreement (the“ IRA”), pursuant to which the Company will grant Alamos certain rights, provided Alamos maintains specific ownership thresholds of the Company, including: (a) the right to participate in certain equity financings to enable Alamos to maintain its ownership interest; and (b) the right to nominate one individual to Trident's Board of Directors. The IRA will also provide for the formation of a four-person technical advisory committee comprised of two members from the Company and two members from Alamos. In addition, the IRA will also provide for certain restrictions through to December 31, 2028, on specified transactions involving the Company's material mineral properties, including dispositions, offtake, streams, royalties and prepay agreements, and certain encumbrances. Thereafter a 45-day advance notice right in respect of such transactions will be granted to Alamos, provided it maintains at least a 5.0% ownership interest in the Company.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to final approval by the TSXV.

The Company anticipates the Offering will close on or around December 8, 2026, subject to satisfying customary closing conditions.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Advisors

Haywood Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Trident. Mintz LLP is acting as legal advisor to Trident.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties.

Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jon Wiesblatt”

________________________________

Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO & Director

Email: ...

Or:

Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications

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Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 778-889-5476

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward‐looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, receipt of TSXV acceptance and approvals, the renunciation of Qualifying Expenditures and the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the execution of the IRA and the terms with respect thereto and Alamos' ownership of Trident following closing of the Offering, formation of the technical advisory committee, discussions of future plans, including planned exploration and drilling programs and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, copper and other metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by applicable law.