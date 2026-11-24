TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. ( TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI ) (“Alamos” or the“Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) ("Trident"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, 7,420,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Trident at a price of C$3.49 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately C$25,896,000 (the "Private Placement").

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Company did not own any Common Shares of Trident. Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Company is expected to own 7,420,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Trident. The Private Placement is subject to satisfying customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and is expected to close in December 2026.

Upon closing of the Private Placement, the Company intends to enter into an investor rights agreement (“IRA”), pursuant to which the Company will be granted certain rights, provided it maintains specific ownership thresholds in Trident, including: (a) the right to participate in certain equity financings to enable the Company to maintain its ownership interest in Trident; and (b) the right to nominate one person to Trident's board of directors. The IRA will also provide for the formation of a four-person technical advisory committee comprised of two members from the Company and two members from Trident. In addition, the IRA stipulates certain restrictions through December 31, 2028, on specified transactions involving Trident's material mineral properties, including dispositions, offtake agreements, streams, royalties, prepay agreements, and certain encumbrances. Thereafter, a 45-day advance notice right in respect of such transactions is granted to the Company, provided it maintains at least a 5.0% ownership interest in Trident.

The Company is acquiring the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Company has no current plans or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional securities of Trident, disposing of securities of Trident or any of the other actions requiring disclosure under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. The Company may, from time to time, depending on market conditions and its investment strategy, acquire additional securities of Trident in the future, in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, or sell all or a portion of its securities of Trident.

An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on Trident's SEDAR+ profile at To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact the Company at 141 Bay Street, Suite 4800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0G3, attention: Scott K. Parsons, 416-368-9932 x 5439. Trident's head and registered office is located at Suite 1030 – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V7X 1M5.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5439

Khalid Elhaj

Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5427

...

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, other than statements of historical fact and historical information, is "forward-looking information" or are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expect”,“intend”, "will", "may",“potential” or variations of such words that certain actions, events or results "could” "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements, information and expectations regarding the Private Placement; meeting customary closing conditions for the Private Placement, including obtaining the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; timing of closing; entering into an investor rights agreement and expected rights thereunder; the purpose of the investment; and the Company's future intentions with respect to the securities of Trident. Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Risk factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, the possibility that closing conditions may not be met or requisite approvals may not be obtained. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest 40F/Annual Information Form and its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, each under the heading“Risk Factors” available on the SEDAR+ website at or EDGAR at, and should be reviewed in conjunction with the information, risk factors and assumptions found in this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.