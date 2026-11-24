(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE American: FURY) (“Fury” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce results from five additional drill holes completed as part of the ongoing Phase 2 resource conversion drilling program at the Eau Claire deposit, located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Phase 2 drilling program is focused on increasing drill density within selected portions of the deposit to support the ongoing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update. The objective of the program is to increase geological confidence in areas currently classified as Inferred Mineral Resources and provide information that may contribute to future resource classification upgrades. Significant drill highlights, shown in true widths, include:

Hole 26EC-134 returned seven mineralized intervals over 103 metres (m) of core, including 9.81 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 2.99 m, 8.55 g/t Au over 1.50 m, and 8.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m

Hole 26EC-139, drilled approximately 30 m from hole 26EC-134 on the same section, returned 8.33 g/t Au over 2.99 m and 7.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m, supporting the interpretation of geological and grade continuity At the eastern extent of the resource, holes 26EC-135 and 26EC-138 intersected 5.69 g/t Au over 1.29 m and 6.33 g/t Au over 2.46 m, respectively, supporting the continuity of high-grade mineralization in an area previously characterized by wider drill spacing

“Holes 26EC-134 and 26EC-139 were drilled 30 metres apart on the same section, and both returned high-grade intercepts of more than 8 g/t gold over nearly three metres,” commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury. “This kind of consistency is what builds confidence in a resource model. At the same time, holes 26EC-135 and 26EC-138 are tightening up the eastern edge of the deposit, where drilling was previously more widely spaced. With assays pending for another 23 holes, we expect a materially denser dataset to feed the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and, ultimately, the pre-feasibility study.” Implications for Mineral Resource Upgrade The drill holes reported in this release were designed to test portions of the current Inferred Mineral Resource where geological continuity has already been demonstrated. Results from holes 26EC-134, and 26EC-139 confirm the continuity of multiple mineralized horizons in the core of the deposit (Figure 2). Holes 26EC-135 and 26EC-138 extend that confidence to the eastern edge of the resource, where drill spacing was previously wider (Figure 3). These results will be incorporated into the updated geological model and the MRE update, which is expected in the coming months. The updated MRE will be an integral part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) at Eau Claire. To date, the Phase 2 program has completed 59 holes totalling 28,075 m, of which five holes were abandoned, and two holes are in progress. Assay results are currently pending for 23 holes. Table 1: Assay Results

Hole ID From To Drilled Thickness (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) 26EC-133

207.0 208.5 1.5 1.49 1.61 267.0 268.5 1.5 1.48 1.50 26EC-134



443.0 444.5 1.5 1.50 2.53 487.5 489.0 1.5 1.50 1.77 501.0 502.0 1.0 1.00 4.02 506.0 507.0 1.0 1.00 3.38 512.0 513.0 1.0 1.00 8.16 522.5 524.0 1.5 1.50 8.55 543.0 546.0 3.0 2.99 9.81 26EC-135

113.0 114.5 1.5 1.29 5.69 176.0 177.5 1.5 1.31 5.10 312.5 314.0 1.5 1.35 3.02 317.0 318.5 1.5 1.35 2.48 26EC-138 388.0 391.0 3.0 2.46 6.33 26EC-139

476.0 477.0 1.0 1.00 2.27 509.0 510.0 1.0 1.00 7.30 519.0 522.0 3.0 2.99 8.33 529.5 532.0 2.5 2.49 2.29

Intercepts were calculated using Au grade*thickness no less than 2g/t*m with grade no less than 1g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 2m. True thickness was used for intercept calculation









Figure 1: Eau Claire – Longitudinal Section









Figure 2: Drill Holes 26EC-134 and 26EC-139 – Cross Section









Figure 3: Drill Holes 26EC-135 and 26EC-138 – Cross Section, Eastern Resource Extent

Valérie Doyon, P.Geo, VP, Geology at Fury, is a“qualified person” within the meaning of Canadian mineral projects disclosure standards instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.

Sampling and Assaying Disclosure

Analytical samples for the Drill Program were taken by sawing HQ diameter core into equal halves on site, with one half sent to ALS Chemex in Val D'or, Quebec, Canada for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using a 50 g nominal weight fire with assay atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA24 results were greater than 10 ppm by Au-AA24 were re-assayed with 50 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples and blanks, field and lab duplicates, and lab standards and blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company advancing its 100% owned Eau Claire gold project towards development. The Company holds a 5.2% equity position in Contango Silver and Gold Inc. and is led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets. Fury intends to grow its gold portfolio through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:

Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations

Tel: (844) 601-0841

Email:...

Website:

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which statements relate to the future exploration operations of the Company and may include other statements that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release includes information relating to the Company's ongoing exploration program at the Eau Claire project.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time such statements were made, there can be no certainty that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be materially correct. Mineral exploration is a high-risk enterprise.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at and the Company's Annual Report available at Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking information, which is inherently uncertain.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





