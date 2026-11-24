Fury Intercepts 9.81 G/T Gold Over 2.99 M Within Seven Mineralized Zones At Eau Claire, Advancing Resource Conversion
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Drilled Thickness (m)
|True Thickness (m)
|Au (g/t)
| 26EC-133
|207.0
|208.5
|1.5
|1.49
|1.61
|267.0
|268.5
|1.5
|1.48
|1.50
| 26EC-134
|443.0
|444.5
|1.5
|1.50
|2.53
|487.5
|489.0
|1.5
|1.50
|1.77
|501.0
|502.0
|1.0
|1.00
|4.02
|506.0
|507.0
|1.0
|1.00
|3.38
|512.0
|513.0
|1.0
|1.00
|8.16
|522.5
|524.0
|1.5
|1.50
|8.55
|543.0
|546.0
|3.0
|2.99
|9.81
| 26EC-135
|113.0
|114.5
|1.5
|1.29
|5.69
|176.0
|177.5
|1.5
|1.31
|5.10
|312.5
|314.0
|1.5
|1.35
|3.02
|317.0
|318.5
|1.5
|1.35
|2.48
|26EC-138
|388.0
|391.0
|3.0
|2.46
|6.33
| 26EC-139
|476.0
|477.0
|1.0
|1.00
|2.27
|509.0
|510.0
|1.0
|1.00
|7.30
|519.0
|522.0
|3.0
|2.99
|8.33
|529.5
|532.0
|2.5
|2.49
|2.29
Intercepts were calculated using Au grade*thickness no less than 2g/t*m with grade no less than 1g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 2m. True thickness was used for intercept calculation
Figure 1: Eau Claire – Longitudinal Section
Figure 2: Drill Holes 26EC-134 and 26EC-139 – Cross Section
Figure 3: Drill Holes 26EC-135 and 26EC-138 – Cross Section, Eastern Resource Extent
Valérie Doyon, P.Geo, VP, Geology at Fury, is a“qualified person” within the meaning of Canadian mineral projects disclosure standards instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.
Sampling and Assaying Disclosure
Analytical samples for the Drill Program were taken by sawing HQ diameter core into equal halves on site, with one half sent to ALS Chemex in Val D'or, Quebec, Canada for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using a 50 g nominal weight fire with assay atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA24 results were greater than 10 ppm by Au-AA24 were re-assayed with 50 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples and blanks, field and lab duplicates, and lab standards and blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company advancing its 100% owned Eau Claire gold project towards development. The Company holds a 5.2% equity position in Contango Silver and Gold Inc. and is led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets. Fury intends to grow its gold portfolio through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit
For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email:...
Website:
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which statements relate to the future exploration operations of the Company and may include other statements that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release includes information relating to the Company's ongoing exploration program at the Eau Claire project.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time such statements were made, there can be no certainty that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be materially correct. Mineral exploration is a high-risk enterprise.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at and the Company's Annual Report available at Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking information, which is inherently uncertain.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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