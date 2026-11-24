MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment positions Jumpstart Refugee Talent to mobilize private capital toward refugee-led businesses, employment and economic inclusion across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumpstart's Refugee Impact Fund initiative is closing the access to capital gap for refugee-led and refugee-inclusive businesses. On Nov 19, 2026, TD Bank Group (TD) announced a $1.75 million contribution to Jumpstart Refugee Talent to scale its operations, catalyzing the Refugee Impact Fund as the first investment vehicle in Canada built specifically to unlock the economic potential of refugee entrepreneurs. Jumpstart empowers refugee entrepreneurs through business education and support, and through a Refugee-Lens Investing (RLI) taxonomy. The Refugee Impact Fund will supply the capital that turns that readiness into funded, growing businesses.

“With TD's support, the Refugee Impact Fund will demonstrate what is possible when refugee talent meets investment capital. This support will also catalyze RLI Canada, a national platform bringing together research, partnerships and financial innovation to make refugee-lens investing part of Canada's future.”

- Malaz Sebai, Director of Operations at Jumpstart Refugee Talent

"Entrepreneurship isn't only about creating economic value. It's about a family building a life and sense of belonging and a community growing stronger because of it. That's why TD is proud to support the Refugee Impact Fund, the first of its kind in the country. Our catalytic investment helps lay the foundation that lets the fund attract capital and reach more refugee entrepreneurs, so they can Build Financial Strength for themselves and generations to come."

- Farah Kurji, Head, Social Impact Business Integration, TD Bank Group

The Refugee Impact Fund invites additional institutional/ private investors and funders to connect with us.

CONTACT: Media Contact Sadie Hunter...