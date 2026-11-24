Opus Genetics To Present At The Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference And Barclays Virtual Ophthalmology Day
Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Barclays Ophthalmology Day
Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
A link to live and archived webcasts may be accessed on Opus Genetics' website under the Investors section: Events.
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations, OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, OPGx-RDH12 for RDH12-LCA, and additional candidates targeting MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
...
Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
...
Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment