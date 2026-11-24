MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual recognition celebrates innovators driving the photonics industry forward

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today that Founder and CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., has been named to The Photonics100 2027. The annual recognition from Electro Optics celebrates the innovators making an impact across the global photonics industry.

Now in its fifth year, The Photonics100 recognizes achievement across all areas of photonics and related technologies, from research and development to commercialization, manufacturing, leadership and entrepreneurship. Dr. Klamkin's addition recognizes his contributions to heterogenous integration for scalable manufacturing of high-performance compound semiconductor photonics.

“I'm honored to be named to The Photonics100, a recognition that truly belongs to the entire team at Aeluma and our work to scale high-performance semiconductors for next-generation photonics,” said Dr. Klamkin.“I believe our industry is at a major inflection point, with unprecedented demand driving to smarter, more scalable manufacturing. It is an exciting time to be in this space, and I look forward to the impact Aeluma will continue to make.”

Rapidly expanding AI infrastructure investments are accelerating the demand for optical interconnects, while emerging applications in consumer electronics, robotics, and quantum computing are broadening the role of photonics across global industries. To meet this growing market need, Aeluma has been developing a technology portfolio featuring high-speed micro-emitters and micro-photodetectors, quantum dot lasers, and shortwave infrared (SWIR) imaging sensors. By utilizing large-diameter substrates and scalable manufacturing processes to produce these high-performance compound semiconductor devices, Aeluma provides a path to cost-effective high-volume production addressing multiple commercial markets.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

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