(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) (“GWL” or the“Company”) today announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 10, 2026(2). GWL's 2026 Third Quarter Report has been filed on SEDAR+ and is available at and in the“Investors” section of the Company's website at “George Weston delivered another quarter of earnings growth, with solid operational and financial performance from Loblaw and Choice Properties,” said Galen G. Weston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Weston Limited.“Loblaw continued to deliver value and convenience to Canadians through its growing retail network, while Choice Properties benefited from strong occupancy and leasing activity. Our market-leading businesses continue to execute on their strategic priorities, positioning George Weston for long-term value creation.” Loblaw Companies Limited (“Loblaw”) delivered solid operational and financial results in the third quarter of 2026, with retail sales growth of 3.6%. Following the completion of the sale of PC Financial on July 1, 2026, Loblaw's results reflect its retail operations and the recognition of its proportionate share of EQB Inc. (“EQB”)'s net income. Due to the timing of the transaction close and differences in reporting periods, Loblaw's third quarter results included only one month of earnings contribution from EQB. Across its retail business, Loblaw maintained its focus on everyday value offerings, personalized PC OptimumTM loyalty rewards and impactful promotions across its nationwide network of stores and digital platforms. In drug retail, sales grew 5.7%, reflecting strong performance in pharmacy and healthcare services, led by specialty and chronic prescriptions. Front store sales growth was driven by strength in beauty and over-the-counter products. More than 4 million questions have been asked since the launch of Loblaw's AI powered PC ChatTM across the country, helping Canadians find trusted information and better manage their healthcare. In food retail, sales grew 2.8%, supported by new store openings. Loblaw's internal food inflation was in line with food CPI, and e-commerce sales grew 16.9% in the quarter. Loblaw continued its strategic network expansion, opening 18 stores across its network, including 9 hard discount stores and 7 drug stores, bringing convenient access to nutritious food and essential healthcare services to more communities. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) delivered another strong quarter, with near-full occupancy and healthy Same-Asset NOI(5) performance driving Funds from Operations(1) growth. Attractive leasing spreads and high tenant retention continue to demonstrate the quality of Choice Properties' portfolio and its ability to generate consistent organic growth. Choice Properties also advanced its commercial development program, completing several retail intensification projects and commencing development on a new industrial project. Choice Properties' solid operating performance and balance sheet strength position it well for continued growth. 2026 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $20,013 million, an increase of $700 million, or 3.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $2,377 million, an increase of $161 million, or 7.3%.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million ($2.14 per common share). The increase was primarily due to the favourable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability and the gain on sale of PC Financial, net of transaction costs, presented within discontinued operations.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1) were $543 million, an increase of $25 million, or 4.8%.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1) were $1.44, an increase of $0.11, or 8.3%.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1) from continuing operations increased by 13.4%.

Net asset value per common share(1) was $116.59, an increase of 0.6% compared to December 31, 2025.

GWL Corporate free cash flow(1) was $446 million. Repurchased for cancellation 2.3 million common shares at a cost of $233 million.



CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments: Loblaw and Choice Properties, each of which is a publicly traded entity. As such, the Company's financial statements reflect and are impacted by the consolidation of Loblaw and Choice Properties. The consolidation of these entities into the Company's financial statements reflects the impact of eliminations, intersegment adjustments and other consolidation adjustments, which can positively or negatively impact the Company's consolidated results. Additionally, cash and short-term investments and other investments held by the Company, and all other company level activities that are not allocated to the reportable operating segments, such as net interest expense, corporate activities and administrative costs, are included in GWL Corporate. To help our investors and stakeholders understand the Company's financial statements and the effect of consolidation, the Company reports its results in a manner that differentiates between the Loblaw segment, the Choice Properties segment, the effect of consolidation of Loblaw and Choice Properties, and lastly, GWL Corporate. The Company's results reflect the year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability as a result of the significant changes in Choice Properties' unit price, recorded in net interest expense and other financing charges. The Company's results are impacted by market price fluctuations of Choice Properties' Trust Units on the basis that the Trust Units held by Unitholders, other than the Company, are redeemable for cash at the option of the holder and are presented as a liability on the Company's consolidated balance sheet. The Company's financial results are positively impacted when the Trust Unit price declines and negatively impacted when the Trust Unit price increases. As a result of the sale of PC Financial at Loblaw, the results of PC Financial were presented separately as discontinued operations in the Company's current and comparative results. See“Loblaw Other Business Matters” section of this News Release for further details. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information represents the Company's results from continuing operations.

($ millions except where otherwise indicated)

For the periods ended as indicated 16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4)

$ Change

% Change Revenue $ 20,013 $ 19,313 $ 700 3.6 % Operating income $ 1,724 $ 1,546 $ 178 11.5 % Earnings before financing and income taxes $ 1,698 $ 1,546 $ 152 9.8 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)from: Loblaw $ 2,248 $ 2,102 $ 146 6.9 % Choice Properties 269 261 8 3.1 % Effect of consolidation (130 ) (138 ) 8 5.8 % Publicly traded operating companies(i) $ 2,387 $ 2,225 $ 162 7.3 % GWL Corporate (10 ) (9 ) (1 ) (11.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,377 $ 2,216 $ 161 7.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 11.9%

11.5%

Contribution to net earnings from: Loblaw(ii) $ 418 $ 394 $ 24 6.1 % Choice Properties 889 242 647 267.4 % Effect of consolidation (227 ) (157 ) (70 ) (44.6 )% Publicly traded operating companies(i) $ 1,080 $ 479 $ 601 125.5 % GWL Corporate (26 ) (27 ) 1 3.7 % Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 1,054 $ 452 $ 602 133.2 % Discontinued operations 212 25 187 748.0 % Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company $ 1,266 $ 477 $ 789 165.4 % Diluted net earnings per common share ($) $ 3.37 $ 1.23 $ 2.14 174.0 % Continuing operations $ 2.81 $ 1.17 $ 1.64 140.2 % Discontinued operations $ 0.56 $ 0.06 $ 0.50 833.3 % Contribution to adjusted net earnings(1)from: Loblaw(ii) $ 452 $ 407 $ 45 11.1 % Choice Properties 124 119 5 4.2 % Effect of consolidation 17 12 5 41.7 % Publicly traded operating companies(i) $ 593 $ 538 $ 55 10.2 % GWL Corporate (50 ) (45 ) (5 ) (11.1 )% Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1)from continuing operations $ 543 $ 493 $ 50 10.1 % Discontinued operations - 25 (25 ) (100.0 )% Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1) $ 543 $ 518 $ 25 4.8 % Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1)($) $ 1.44 $ 1.33 $ 0.11 8.3 % Continuing operations $ 1.44 $ 1.27 $ 0.17 13.4 % Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.06 $ (0.06 ) (100.0 )%





(i) Publicly traded operating companies is the contribution to the Company's financial performance from its controlling interest in Loblaw (Continuing Operations) and Choice Properties after the effect of consolidation, each of which is a publicly traded entity. Effect of consolidation includes eliminations, intersegment adjustments and other consolidation adjustments. See“Results by Operating Segment” section of this News Release for further information. (ii) Contribution from Loblaw's net earnings from continuing operations, net of non-controlling interests.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company in the third quarter of 2026 were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million ($2.14 per common share), or 165.4%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the favourable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability and the gain on sale of PC Financial, net of transaction costs, presented within discontinued operations.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1)in the third quarter of 2026 were $543 million, an increase of $25 million, or 4.8%, compared to the same period in 2025. Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1) were $1.44, an increase of $0.11 per common share, or 8.3%.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2026 were $1,054 million ($2.81 per common share), an increase of $602 million ($1.64 per common share), or 133.2%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was due to the favourable year-over-year net impact of adjusting items totaling $552 million ($1.47 per common share) described below, and an improvement of $50 million ($0.17 per common share) in the consolidated underlying operating performance of the Company.

The favourable year-over-year net impact of adjusting items totaling $552 million ($1.47 per common share) was primarily due to:

. the favourable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability of $513 million ($1.36 per common share) as a result of the decrease in Choice Properties' unit price in the third quarter of 2026; . the favourable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment of derivatives of $103 million ($0.28 per common share); and . the favourable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment on investment properties of $19 million ($0.05 per common share) driven by Choice Properties, net of the effect of consolidation; partially offset by, . the unfavourable year-over-year impact of the fair value adjustment on Choice Properties' investment in real estate securities of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) of $68 million ($0.17 per common share) as a result of the change in Allied's unit price; and . the unfavourable year-over-year impact of the adjustments to income from equity-accounted investments at Loblaw of $17 million ($0.05 per common share).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1) from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2026 were $543 million, an increase of $50 million, or 10.1%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was driven by the favourable year-over-year impact of $55 million from the contribution of the publicly traded operating companies, partially offset by the unfavourable year-over-year impact of $5 million at GWL Corporate primarily due to an increase in current income tax expense as a result of GWL's participation in Loblaw's Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”).

Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1) from continuing operations were $1.44 in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.17 per common share, or 13.4%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was due to the performance in adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1) from continuing operations as described above, and the favourable impact of shares purchased for cancellation over the last 12 months ($0.04 per common share) pursuant to the Company's NCIB.

Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from discontinued operations were $212 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $187 million compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to the gain on sale of PC Financial, net of transaction costs, and after income taxes and non-controlling interests, of $212 million. See“Loblaw Other Business Matters” section of this News Release for further details on the sale of PC Financial.

CONSOLIDATED OTHER BUSINESS MATTERS

GWL CORPORATE FINANCING ACTIVITIES The Company completed the following select GWL Corporate financing activities:

NCIB – Purchased and Cancelled Shares In the third quarter of 2026, the Company purchased and cancelled 2.3 million common shares (2025 – 2.6 million common shares) for aggregate consideration of $233 million (2025 – $227 million) under its NCIB. As at October 10, 2026, the Company had 372.1 million common shares issued and outstanding, net of shares held in trusts (October 4, 2025 – 382.3 million common shares).

The Company has an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with a broker in order to facilitate the repurchase of the Company's common shares under its NCIB. During the effective period of the ASPP, the Company's broker may purchase common shares at times when the Company would not be active in the market.

Refer to note 13,“Share Capital”, of the Company's third quarter 2026 unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements for more information.

Participation in Loblaw's NCIB The Company participates in Loblaw's NCIB in order to maintain its proportionate percentage ownership interest. In the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw repurchased 3.9 million common shares (2025 – 3.5 million common shares) from the Company for aggregate consideration of $248 million (2025 – $195 million).

RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT

The following table provides key performance metrics for the Company by segment.

16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4)

($ millions)

For the periods ended as indicated Loblaw Choice

Properties

Effect of

consol-

idation

GWL Corporate

Total

Loblaw Choice

Properties Effect of

consol-

idation

GWL

Corporate

Total Revenue $ 19,857 $ 366 $ (210 ) $ - $ 20,013 $ 19,160 $ 362 $ (209 ) $ - $ 19,313 Operating income $ 1,406 $ 434 $ (105 ) $ (11 ) $ 1,724 $ 1,282 $ 315 $ (53 ) $ 2 $ 1,546 Earnings before financing and income taxes $ 1,380 $ 434 $ (105 ) $ (11 ) $ 1,698 $ 1,282 $ 315 $ (53 ) $ 2 $ 1,546 Adjusted EBIT(1) 1,424 267 (10 ) (11 ) 1,670 1,316 260 (19 ) (9 ) 1,548 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,248 $ 269 $ (130 ) $ (10 ) $ 2,377 $ 2,102 $ 261 $ (138 ) $ (9 ) $ 2,216 Net interest expense (income) and other financing charges $ 243 $ (455 ) $ 84 $ 7 $ (121 ) $ 234 $ 73 $ 65 $ 7 $ 379 Adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges(1) 243 143 (68 ) 7 325 234 141 (70 ) 7 312 Earnings before income taxes $ 1,137 $ 889 $ (189 ) $ (18 ) $ 1,819 $ 1,048 $ 242 $ (118 ) $ (5 ) $ 1,167 Income taxes $ 325 $ - $ 38 $ (8 ) $ 355 $ 288 $ - $ 39 $ 6 $ 333 Adjusted income taxes(1) 304 - 41 16 361 298 - 39 13 350 Net earnings from discontinued operations $ 401 $ - $ - $ - $ 401 $ 48 $ - $ - $ - $ 48 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests $ 583 $ - $ - $ 2 $ 585 $ 389 $ - $ - $ 2 $ 391 Prescribed dividends on preferred shares in share capital - - - 14 14 - - - 14 14 Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company $ 630 $ 889 $ (227 ) $ (26 ) $ 1,266 $ 419 $ 242 $ (157 ) $ (27 ) $ 477 Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company(1) 452 124 17 (50 ) 543 432 119 12 (45 ) 518





Effect of consolidation includes the following items:

16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026 Oct. 4, 2025

($ millions)

For the periods ended as indicated Revenue

Earnings Before Financing and Income Taxes

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Net Interest

Expense

and Other

Financing

Charges

Adjusted Net Earnings Available to Common Shareholders(1) Revenue

Earnings Before Financing and Income Taxes

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Net Interest

Expense

and Other

Financing

Charges

Adjusted Net Earnings Available to Common Shareholders(1) Elimination of intercompany rental revenue $ (215 ) $ 53 $ 53 $ - $ 44 $ (214 ) $ 44 $ 44 $ - $ 36 Elimination of internal lease arrangements 5 (37 ) (171 ) (45 ) 6 5 (39 ) (170 ) (48 ) 6 Elimination of intersegment real estate transactions - (11 ) (11 ) - (8 ) - (12 ) (12 ) - (9 ) Loss on real estate disposal - (1 ) (1 ) - (1 ) - - - - - Recognition of depreciation on Choice Properties' investment properties classified as fixed assets by the Company and measured at cost - (14 ) - - (13 ) - (12 ) - - (13 ) Fair value adjustment of derivatives - (36 ) - - - - - - - - Fair value adjustment on investment properties - (59 ) - - - - (34 ) - - - Unit distributions on Exchangeable Units paid by Choice Properties to GWL - - - (77 ) 77 - - - (76 ) 76 Unit distributions on Trust Units paid by Choice Properties, excluding amounts paid to GWL - - - 54 (54 ) - - - 54 (54 ) Fair value adjustment on Choice Properties' Exchangeable Units - - - 598 - - - - 68 - Fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability - - - (446 ) - - - - 67 - Tax expense on Choice Properties related earnings - - - - (34 ) - - - - (30 ) Total $ (210 ) $ (105 ) $ (130 ) $ 84 $ 17 $ (209 ) $ (53 ) $ (138 ) $ 65 $ 12





LOBLAW OPERATING RESULTS

Loblaw provides customers with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and wireless mobile products and services.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information represents Loblaw's results from continuing operations.

($ millions except where otherwise indicated)

For the periods ended as indicated 16 Weeks Ended

Oct. 10, 2026 Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4)

$ Change

% Change Sales(i) $ 19,857 $ 19,160 $ 697 3.6 % Operating income $ 1,406 $ 1,282 $ 124 9.7 % Income (loss) from equity-accounted investments $ (26 ) $ - $ (26 ) (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,248 $ 2,102 $ 146 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 11.3 % 11.0%

Depreciation and amortization $ 838 $ 800 $ 38 4.8 %





(i) As a result of the sale of PC Financial, PC Services sales, primarily related to sales attributable to The Mobile ShopTM, in the third quarter of 2026 of $37 million (2025 – $78 million), continue to be recorded in sales (now part of food retail sales) in the current and comparative results.

Sales Loblaw sales in the third quarter of 2026 were $19,857 million, an increase of $697 million, or 3.6%, compared to the same period in 2025.



Food retail sales(i) were $14,048 million, an increase of $382 million, and same-store sales growth was 0.6% (2025 – 2.0%);



Loblaw's internal food inflation was in line with the Consumer Price Index for Food Purchased from Stores of 2.5% (2025 – 3.6%); and

food retail traffic decreased and basket size increased on a same-store sales basis.

Drug retail sales were $5,809 million, an increase of $315 million, and same-store sales growth was 4.8% (2025 – 4.0%);



pharmacy and healthcare services same-store sales growth was 7.6% (2025 – 5.9%), led by specialty and chronic prescriptions. On a same-store basis, the number of prescriptions dispensed increased by 3.9% (2025 – 2.8%) and the average prescription value increased by 4.3% (2025 – 3.7%); and

front store same-store sales growth was 1.6% (2025 – 1.9%), primarily driven by higher sales of beauty and over-the-counter products. In the third quarter of 2026, 18 food and drug stores were opened and 1 drug store was closed. Retail square footage was 74.2 million square feet, a net increase of 1.3 million square feet, or 1.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.



Operating Income Loblaw operating income in the third quarter of 2026 was $1,406 million, an increase of $124 million, or 9.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Income (Loss) from Equity-Accounted Investments Starting in the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw began to recognize its proportionate share of EQB's net income, representing approximately 20% of EQB's issued and outstanding common shares, within its consolidated financial results. Loblaw and EQB have different fiscal year and quarter ends. As a result of the difference in reporting periods and the timing of the close of the sale of PC Financial, Loblaw recognized only one month of income from EQB in the third quarter of 2026.

Loss from equity-accounted investments in the third quarter of 2026 was $26 million and included charges of $35 million, primarily related to initial provisions for credit losses recognized by EQB upon its acquisition of PC Financial. Adjusted income from equity-accounted investments(1) was $9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) Loblaw adjusted EBITDA(1)in the third quarter of 2026 was $2,248 million, an increase of $146 million, or 6.9%, compared to the same period in 2025, driven by an increase in gross profit of $248 million and adjusted income from equity-accounted investments(1) of $9 million, partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) of $111 million.



Gross profit percentage of 31.3%, increased by 20 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, primarily driven by benefits realized from strategic initiatives. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 20.0%, a favourable decrease of 20 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to operating leverage from higher sales, partially offset by incremental costs related to opening new stores and the automated distribution facility.



Depreciation and Amortization Loblaw depreciation and amortization in the third quarter of 2026 was $838 million, an increase of $38 million, or 4.8%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in depreciation of leased assets and fixed assets related to opening new stores and the automated distribution facility, partially offset by a decrease in depreciation of information technology (“IT”) assets.

Loblaw Other Business Matters

Sale of PC Financial

As previously announced in 2025, Loblaw entered into an agreement with EQB pursuant to which EQB acquired President's Choice Bank (“PC Bank”) and certain other affiliated entities (collectively,“PC Financial”) (the“Sale of PC Financial”). On July 1, 2026, Loblaw completed the Sale of PC Financial for total consideration of $1,234 million, consisting of 7.2 million common shares of EQB with a fair value of $963 million, $235 million in cash, and $36 million related to certain commodity tax receivables. The Sale of PC Financial resulted in a gain on sale, net of transaction costs, of $432 million, before income taxes (post-tax gain of $401 million) recognized in discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2026. The year-to-date gain on sale, net of transaction costs, was $413 million, before income taxes (post-tax gain of $386 million). In the third quarter of 2026 and year-to-date, Loblaw recorded transaction and other related costs of $4 million and $23 million, respectively, in connection with the Sale of PC Financial. The total consideration and related gain on sale are preliminary and subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the agreement.

Subsequent Event

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2026, on November 18, 2026, Loblaw sold its interest in QHR Technologies Inc. to LGI Healthcare Solutions Inc. for cash consideration of approximately $236 million. The gain on sale is being finalized and will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2026.

CHOICE PROPERTIES OPERATING RESULTS

Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, mixed-use and residential properties across Canada.

($ millions except where otherwise indicated)

For the periods ended as indicated 16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025 $ Change

% Change Revenue $ 366 $ 362 $ 4 1.1 % Net interest (income) expense and other financing charges $ (455 ) $ 73 $ (528 ) (723.3 )% Net income $ 889 $ 242 $ 647 267.4 % Funds from Operations(1) $ 205 $ 201 $ 4 2.0 %

Revenue Choice Properties revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $366 million, an increase of $4 million, or 1.1%, compared to the same period in 2025 and included revenue of $214 million (2025 – $213 million) generated from tenants within Loblaw. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by:

. higher rental rates primarily in the retail and industrial portfolios; . higher lease surrender revenue; and . contributions from acquisitions and completed developments; partially offset by, . the impact of foregone revenue from dispositions.

Net Interest (Income) Expense and Other Financing Charges Choice Properties net interest income and other financing charges in the third quarter of 2026 were $455 million, a change of $528 million compared to the same period in 2025. The change was primarily driven by the favourable year-over-year change in the fair value adjustment on the Class B LP Units (“Exchangeable Units”) of $530 million, as a result of the change in the unit price.

Net Income Choice Properties recorded net income of $889 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $242 million in the same period in 2025. The increase of $647 million was primarily driven by:

. the favourable change in net interest expense and other financing charges as described above; . the favourable impact of a fair value gain on derivative financial assets of $139 million; and . the favourable year-over-year change in the fair value adjustment on investment properties, including those held within equity-accounted joint ventures, of $47 million; partially offset by, . the unfavourable year-over-year change in the fair value adjustment of investment in real estate securities of $74 million as a result of the change in Allied's unit price.

Funds from Operations(1) Funds from Operations(1)in the third quarter of 2026 were $205 million, an increase of $4 million, or 2.0%, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in rental income including higher lease surrender revenue, partially offset by the reduction in Allied's distribution and higher net interest expense.

Choice Properties Other Business Matters

Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

On April 16, 2026, Choice Properties announced that it entered into an agreement with First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (“FCR”) and KingSett Capital, on behalf of its investors, (collectively,“KingSett”) pursuant to which KingSett and Choice Properties will acquire FCR in a unit and cash transaction valued at approximately $9.4 billion, including the assumption of certain debt (the“Transaction”).

On June 23, 2026, the Transaction was approved by FCR's unitholders. On June 25, 2026, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued a final order approving the Transaction's plan of arrangement pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated April 16, 2026. The Transaction is subject to other regulatory and customary approvals and closing conditions, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

OUTLOOK(2)

The Company continues to expect adjusted net earnings(1) to increase due to the results from its operating segments, and to use excess cash to repurchase shares.

Loblaw Loblaw will continue to execute on retail excellence while advancing its growth initiatives with the goal of delivering consistent operational and financial results in 2026. Loblaw's businesses remain well positioned to meet the everyday needs of Canadians. In 2026, including the impact of recognizing only one month of income from EQB in the third quarter of 2026, and excluding the 53rd week impact in 2025, Loblaw continues to expect:



its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales;

adjusted net earnings per common share(1) growth in the high single-digits;

to invest approximately $2.4 billion in gross capital expenditures in its store network and distribution centres; and to return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases.



Choice Properties Choice Properties is focused on capital preservation, delivering stable and growing cash flows and net asset value appreciation. Its high-quality portfolio is primarily leased to necessity-based tenants and logistics providers, who are less sensitive to economic volatility and therefore provide stability to its overall portfolio. Choice Properties will continue to advance its development program, with a focus on commercial developments, which provides the best opportunity to add high-quality real estate to its portfolio at a reasonable cost and drive net asset value appreciation over time.

Choice Properties is confident that its business model, stable tenant base, strong balance sheet, and disciplined approach to financial management will continue to benefit its operations. Excluding the impact of the Transaction with FCR and KingSett and as a result of reduced acquisition activity and lower development spend, Choice Properties changed its Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV(5) target for 2026. Choice Properties is now targeting the following for 2026, excluding the Transaction:



stable occupancy across the portfolio, resulting in approximately 2% - 3% year-over-year growth in Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(5);

annual Funds from Operations(1) per unit diluted(5) in a range of approximately $1.08 to $1.10; and strong leverage metrics, targeting Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV(5) of approximately 7.0x.



If the Transaction with FCR and KingSett closes in 2026, Choice Properties expects Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV(5) to increase to approximately 8.5x on an annualized basis. Choice Properties' targeted growth in Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(5) and annual Funds from Operations(1) per unit diluted(5) would remain unchanged.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This News Release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this News Release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results, events and plans, strategic initiatives and restructuring, regulatory changes including further healthcare reform, future liquidity, planned capital investments, and the status and impact of information technology systems implementations. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this News Release including, without limitation, in the“Outlook” section of this News Release. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may”,“should” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the“Enterprise Risks and Risk Management” section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's 2025 Annual Report and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on GWL Common Shares, Preferred Shares, Series I, Preferred Shares, Series III, Preferred Shares, Series IV and Preferred Shares, Series V payable as follows:

Common Shares $0.321768 per share payable January 1, 2027, to shareholders of record December 15, 2026; Preferred Shares, Series I $0.3625 per share payable December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record November 30, 2026; Preferred Shares, Series III $0.3250 per share payable January 1, 2027, to shareholders of record December 15, 2026; Preferred Shares, Series IV $0.3250 per share payable January 1, 2027, to shareholders of record December 15, 2026; Preferred Shares, Series V $0.296875 per share payable January 1, 2027, to shareholders of record December 15, 2026.

2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND 2026 THIRD QUARTER REPORT

The Company's 2025 Annual Report and 2026 Third Quarter Report to Shareholders are available in the“Investors” section of the Company's website at

Additional information about the Company has been filed electronically with various securities regulators in Canada through SEDAR+ and is available at.

This News Release includes selected information on Loblaw, a public company with shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), and selected information on Choice Properties, a public real estate investment trust with units trading on the TSX. For information regarding Loblaw or Choice Properties, readers should refer to the respective materials filed on SEDAR+ from time to time. These filings are also maintained on the respective companies' corporate websites at and

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Roy MacDonald

Group Vice-President, Investor Relations

...

Ce rapport est disponible en français.



Endnotes (1 ) Refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section in Appendix 1 of this News Release, which includes the reconciliation of such non-GAAP and other financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2 ) This News Release contains forward-looking information. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” section of this News Release and the Company's 2025 Annual Report for a discussion of material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts and projections herein and of the material factors and assumptions that were used when making these statements. This News Release should be read in conjunction with GWL's filings with securities regulators made from time to time, all of which can be found at and. (3 ) Certain comparative figures have been adjusted to separately present the results of PC Financial at Loblaw, as discontinued operations. (4 ) Certain comparative figures have been restated due to the non-GAAP financial measures adjusting item change. Refer to Section 10.2,“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Change”, of the Company's 2026 Third Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. (5 ) For more information on Choice Properties measures see the 2025 Annual Report filed by Choice Properties, which is available on or at

APPENDIX 1: NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP and other financial measures and ratios as it believes these measures and ratios provide useful information to both management and investors with regard to accurately assessing the Company's financial performance and financial condition.

Further, certain non-GAAP measures and other financial measures of Loblaw and Choice Properties are included in this document. For more information on these measures, refer to the materials filed by Loblaw and Choice Properties, which are available on or at or, respectively.

Management uses these and other non-GAAP and other financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP when analyzing underlying consolidated and segment operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. The Company adjusts for these items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

As a result of the sale of PC Financial at Loblaw, the results of PC Financial were presented separately as discontinued operations in the Company's current and comparative results. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information represents the Company's results from continuing operations.

ADJUSTED EBIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN The following table reconciles adjusted earnings before financing and income taxes (“adjusted EBIT”) and adjusted earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and other financing charges and depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), to earnings before financing and income taxes which is reconciled to GAAP net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations reported for the periods ended as indicated.

The Company believes that these measures are useful in assessing and making decisions regarding the underlying operating performance of the Company's ongoing operations and in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flows to fund its cash requirements, including its capital investment program.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4)

($ millions) Loblaw

Choice Properties

Effect of consol-idation

GWL Corporate

Consolidated

Loblaw

Choice Properties

Effect of consol-idation

GWL Corporate

Consolidated

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 1,068 $ 466 Add (deduct) impact of the following: Non-controlling interests from continuing operations 396 368 Net interest (income) expense and other financing charges (121 ) 379 Income taxes 355 333 Earnings before financing and income taxes $ 1,380 $ 434 $ (105 ) $ (11 ) $ 1,698 $ 1,282 $ 315 $ (53 ) $ 2 $ 1,546 Add (deduct) impact of the following: Adjustments to income from equity-accounted investments $ 35 $ - $ - $ - $ 35 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair value adjustment of investment in real estate securities - 32 - - 32 - (42 ) - - (42 ) Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Shoppers Drug Mart and Lifemark 14 - - - 14 14 - - - 14 Fair value adjustment of derivatives (4 ) (139 ) 36 - (107 ) (1 ) - - - (1 ) Fair value adjustment on investment properties - (60 ) 59 - (1 ) - (13 ) 34 - 21 Fair value adjustment on other investments (1 ) - - - (1 ) (11 ) - - (11 ) (22 ) Wind-down of Theodore & Pringle optical business - - - - - 30 - - - 30 Loss on sale of non-operating properties - - - - - 2 - - - 2 Adjusting items $ 44 $ (167 ) $ 95 $ - $ (28 ) $ 34 $ (55 ) $ 34 $ (11 ) $ 2 Adjusted EBIT $ 1,424 $ 267 $ (10 ) $ (11 ) $ 1,670 $ 1,316 $ 260 $ (19 ) $ (9 ) $ 1,548 Depreciation and amortization excluding the impact of the above adjustment(i) 824 2 (120 ) 1 707 786 1 (119 ) - 668 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,248 $ 269 $ (130 ) $ (10 ) $ 2,377 $ 2,102 $ 261 $ (138 ) $ (9 ) $ 2,216

(i) Depreciation and amortization for the calculation of adjusted EBITDA excludes amortization of intangible assets acquired with Shoppers Drug Mart and Lifemark, recorded by Loblaw.

The following items impacted adjusted EBITDA in 2026 and 2025:

Adjustments to income from equity-accounted investments Starting in the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw began to recognize its proportionate share of EQB's net income within its consolidated financial results based on the most recent publicly available information at each of Loblaw's fiscal year and quarter end dates. In the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw's loss from equity-accounted investments included charges of $35 million, primarily related to initial provisions for credit losses recognized by EQB upon its acquisition of PC Financial.

Fair value adjustment of investment in real estate securities Choice Properties received Allied Class B Units as part of the consideration for the Choice Properties disposition of six office assets to Allied in 2022. Choice Properties recognized these units as investments in real estate securities. The investment in real estate securities is exposed to market price fluctuations of Allied trust units. A decrease (increase) in the market price of Allied trust units results in a charge (income) to operating income.

Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Shoppers Drug Mart and Lifemark The acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart in 2014 included approximately $6,050 million of definite life intangible assets, which are being amortized over their estimated useful lives. The annual amortization associated with the acquired intangibles will be approximately $30 million in 2026 and thereafter.

The acquisition of Lifemark in 2022 included approximately $299 million of definite life intangible assets, which are being amortized over their estimated useful lives.

Fair value adjustment of derivatives Loblaw is exposed to commodity price and U.S. dollar exchange rate fluctuations. In accordance with Loblaw's commodity risk management policy, Loblaw enters into exchange traded futures contracts and forward contracts to minimize cost volatility relating to fuel prices and the U.S. dollar exchange rate. These derivatives are not acquired for trading or speculative purposes. Pursuant to Loblaw's derivative instruments accounting policy, changes in the fair value of these instruments, which include realized and unrealized gains and losses, are recorded in operating income. Despite the impact of accounting for these commodity and foreign currency derivatives on Loblaw's reported results, the derivatives have the economic impact of largely mitigating the associated risks arising from price and exchange rate fluctuations in the underlying commodities and U.S. dollar commitments.

As at the end of the third quarter of 2026, Choice Properties recognized derivative financial assets representing the value of its contractual obligation to issue 68.6 million Trust Units to FCR's unitholders and its arrangement to issue 38.0 million Exchangeable or Trust Units to GWL associated with the pending acquisition of certain assets of FCR. The derivative financial assets are measured at fair value through profit or loss based on the difference in the price of the Trust Units at the time arrangements were entered into, and the closing price of the Trust Units at the reporting date. A decrease (increase) in the market price of Trust Units results in a fair value gain (loss) to operating income.

In the third quarter of 2026, Choice Properties recorded a fair value gain of $139 million on its derivative financial assets. The $139 million fair value gain recognized by Choice Properties in the third quarter included $103 million related to the Trust Units to be issued to FCR's unitholders and $36 million related to the Exchangeable or Trust Units to be issued to GWL. The $36 million gain was eliminated on consolidation, resulting in a fair value gain recognized by GWL in the third quarter of 2026 of $103 million related to the Trust Units to be issued to FCR's unitholders.

Fair value adjustment on investment properties The Company measures investment properties at fair value. Under the fair value model, investment properties are initially measured at cost and subsequently measured at fair value. Fair value is determined based on available market evidence. If market evidence is not readily available in less active markets, the Company uses alternative valuation methods such as discounted cash flow projections or recent transaction prices. Gains and losses on fair value are recognized in operating income in the period in which they are incurred. Gains and losses from disposal of investment properties are determined by comparing the fair value of disposal proceeds and the carrying amount and are recognized in operating income.

Fair value adjustment on other investments The Company and Loblaw hold certain investments, including Venture Fund investments, classified as fair value through profit or loss. Any changes in the fair value of these investments are included in operating income. Starting in the first quarter of 2026, fair value adjustments on such investments were considered an adjusting item.

Wind-down of Theodore & Pringle optical business In the third quarter of 2025, Loblaw entered into an agreement with Specsavers Canada Inc. (“Specsavers”) to open Specsavers locations in select Loblaw grocery stores nationwide, resulting in the wind-down of the Theodore & Pringle optical business operations. Accordingly, Loblaw recorded charges of $30 million in SG&A, primarily related to the write-down of optical equipment, labour and other closure costs.

Loss on sale of non-operating properties In the third quarter of 2025, Loblaw recorded a loss related to the sale of a non-operating property to a third party of $2 million.

ADJUSTED INCOME FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS The following table reconciles adjusted income from equity-accounted investments to income (loss) from equity-accounted investments as reported in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings for the periods ended as indicated.

The Company believes that adjusted income from equity-accounted investments is useful in assessing the performance of the Company's specified investing activities.



($ millions) 16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025 Income (loss) from equity-accounted investments $ (26 ) $ - Add impact of the following(i): Adjustments to income from equity-accounted investments 35 - Adjusted income from equity-accounted investments $ 9 $ -





(i) See details of the adjusting item under the adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin table above.

ADJUSTED NET INTEREST EXPENSE AND OTHER FINANCING CHARGES The following table reconciles adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges to GAAP net interest expense and other financing charges reported for the periods ended as indicated.

The Company believes adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges is useful in assessing the ongoing net financing costs of the Company.

16 Weeks Ended ($ millions) Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025(3)

Net interest (income) expense and other financing charges $ (121 ) $ 379 Add (deduct) impact of the following: Fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability 446 (67 ) Adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges $ 325 $ 312

The following item impacted adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges in 2026 and 2025:

Fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability The Company is exposed to market price fluctuations as a result of the Choice Properties Trust Units held by Unitholders other than the Company. These Trust Units are presented as a liability on the Company's consolidated balance sheets as they are redeemable for cash at the option of the holder, subject to certain restrictions. This liability is recorded at fair value at each reporting date based on the market price of Trust Units at the end of each period. An increase (decrease) in the market price of Trust Units results in a charge (income) to net interest expense and other financing charges.

ADJUSTED INCOME TAXES AND ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE The following table reconciles the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted earnings before income taxes to the GAAP effective tax rate applicable to earnings before income taxes as reported for the periods ended as indicated.

The Company believes the adjusted effective tax rate applicable to adjusted earnings before income taxes is useful in assessing the underlying operating performance of its business.

16 Weeks Ended ($ millions except where otherwise indicated) Oct. 10, 2026 Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4) Adjusted EBIT(i) $ 1,670 $ 1,548

Adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges(i) 325 312

Adjusted earnings before income taxes $ 1,345 $ 1,236

Income taxes $ 355 $ 333

Add (deduct) impact of the following: Tax impact of items excluded from adjusted earnings before income taxes(ii) 5 9

Deferred tax on temporary differences related to equity-accounted investments 3 -

Deferred tax on outside basis difference related to the Sale of PC Financial (26 ) -

Outside basis difference in certain Loblaw shares 24 8

Adjusted income taxes $ 361 $ 350

Effective tax rate applicable to earnings before income taxes 19.5 %

28.5%

Adjusted effective tax rate applicable to adjusted earnings before income taxes 26.8 %

28.3%







(i) See reconciliation of adjusted EBIT and adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges above. (ii) See the adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin table and the adjusted net interest expense and other financing charges table above for a complete list of items excluded from adjusted earnings before income taxes.

In addition to certain items described in the“Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin” and“Adjusted Net Interest Expense and Other Financing Charges” sections above, the following items impacted adjusted income taxes and the adjusted effective tax rate in 2026 and 2025:

Deferred tax on temporary differences related to equity-accounted investments In the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw recorded a deferred tax recovery of $3 million on temporary differences related to the income from Loblaw's investment in EQB.

Deferred tax on outside basis difference related to the Sale of PC Financial In the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw recorded a deferred tax expense of $26 million, consisting of a deferred tax expense of $126 million on temporary differences related to Loblaw's new investment in EQB, partially offset by the reversal of deferred tax expense of $100 million previously recorded on temporary differences related to Loblaw's investment in PC Financial.

Outside basis difference in certain Loblaw shares The Company recorded a deferred tax recovery of $24 million in the third quarter of 2026 (2025 – $8 million) on temporary differences in respect of GWL's investment in certain Loblaw shares that are expected to reverse in the foreseeable future as a result of GWL's participation in Loblaw's NCIB.

ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS The following table reconciles adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from continuing operations and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations to net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company and then to net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from continuing operations reported for the periods ended as indicated.

The Company believes that adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share from continuing operations are useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of its business.



($ millions except where otherwise indicated) 16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4)

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 1,280 $ 491 Less: Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from discontinued operations 212 25 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 1,068 $ 466 Prescribed dividends on preferred shares in share capital (14 ) (14 ) Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 1,054 $ 452 Reduction in net earnings from continuing operations due to dilution at Loblaw (3 ) (4 ) Net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations for diluted earnings per share $ 1,051 $ 448 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 1,068 $ 466 Adjusting items (refer to the following table) (511 ) 41 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 557 $ 507 Prescribed dividends on preferred shares in share capital (14 ) (14 ) Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company from continuing operations $ 543 $ 493 Reduction in net earnings from continuing operations due to dilution at Loblaw (3 ) (4 ) Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations for diluted earnings per share $ 540 $ 489 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 374.5 385.2

The following table reconciles adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share to GAAP net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company and diluted net earnings per common share reported for the periods ended as indicated.

16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026 Oct. 4, 2025(3)(4)

Net Earnings Available

to Common Shareholders of the Company Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Common

Share ($) Net Earnings Available

to Common Shareholders of the Company Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Common

Share ($)



($ millions except where otherwise indicated) Loblaw(i)

Choice Properties

Effect of consol-idation

GWL Corporate

Consol-idated

Consol-idated

Loblaw(i)

Choice Properties

Effect of consol-idation

GWL Corporate

Consol-

idated

Consol-

idated

Continuing operations $ 418 $ 889 $ (227 ) $ (26 ) $ 1,054 $ 2.81 $ 394 $ 242 $ (157 ) $ (27 ) $ 452 $ 1.17 Discontinued operations 212 - - - 212 0.56 25 - - - 25 0.06 As reported $ 630 $ 889 $ (227 ) $ (26 ) $ 1,266 $ 3.37 $ 419 $ 242 $ (157 ) $ (27 ) $ 477 $ 1.23 Continuing operations $ 418 $ 889 $ (227 ) $ (26 ) $ 1,054 $ 2.81 $ 394 $ 242 $ (157 ) $ (27 ) $ 452 $ 1.17 Add (deduct) impact of the following(ii): Adjustments to income from equity-accounted investments $ 17 $ - $ - $ - $ 17 $ 0.05 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair value adjustment of investment in real estate securities - 32 (3 ) - 29 0.07 - (42 ) 3 - (39 ) (0.10 ) Amortization of intangible assets acquired with Shoppers Drug Mart and Lifemark 5 - - - 5 0.01 6 - - - 6 0.01 Fair value adjustment of derivatives (1 ) (139 ) 36 - (104 ) (0.28 ) (1 ) - - - (1 ) - Fair value adjustment on investment properties - (60 ) 59 - (1 ) - - (13 ) 31 - 18 0.05 Fair value adjustment on other investments (1 ) - - - (1 ) - (5 ) - - (10 ) (15 ) (0.04 ) Wind-down of Theodore & Pringle optical business - - - - - - 12 - - - 12 0.03 Loss on sale of non-operating properties - - - - - - 1 - - - 1 - Fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability - - (446 ) - (446 ) (1.19 ) - - 67 - 67 0.17 Deferred tax on outside basis difference related to the Sale of PC Financial 14 - - - 14 0.03 - - - - - - Outside basis difference in certain Loblaw shares - - - (24 ) (24 ) (0.06 ) - - - (8 ) (8 ) (0.02 ) Fair value adjustment on Choice Properties' Exchangeable Units - (598 ) 598 - - - - (68 ) 68 - - - Adjusting items from continuing operations $ 34 $ (765 ) $ 244 $ (24 ) $ (511 ) $ (1.37 ) $ 13 $ (123 ) $ 169 $ (18 ) $ 41 $ 0.10 Adjusted continuing operations $ 452 $ 124 $ 17 $ (50 ) $ 543 $ 1.44 $ 407 $ 119 $ 12 $ (45 ) $ 493 $ 1.27 Discontinued operations $ 212 $ - $ - $ - $ 212 $ 0.56 $ 25 $ - $ - $ - $ 25 $ 0.06 Deduct impact of the following(ii): Gain on sale of PC Financial, net of transaction costs $ (212 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (212 ) $ (0.56 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusting items from discontinued operations $ (212 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (212 ) $ (0.56 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 25 $ - $ - $ - $ 25 $ 0.06 Adjusted total Company $ 452 $ 124 $ 17 $ (50 ) $ 543 $ 1.44 $ 432 $ 119 $ 12 $ (45 ) $ 518 $ 1.33





(i) Contribution from Loblaw, net of non-controlling interests. (ii) Net of income taxes and non-controlling interests, as applicable.

In addition to certain items described in the“Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin”, the“Adjusted Net Interest Expense and Other Financing Charges” and“Adjusted Income Taxes” sections above, adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were impacted by the following:

Gain on sale of PC Financial, net of transaction costs On July 1, 2026, Loblaw completed the Sale of PC Financial, resulting in a gain on sale, net of transaction costs, of $432 million, before income taxes (post-tax gain of $401 million) within discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, Loblaw recorded transaction and other related costs of $4 million in connection with the Sale of PC Financial. The total consideration and related gain on sale are preliminary and subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the agreement.

NET ASSET VALUE AND NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE The following table provides the components used to determine net asset value and net asset value per common share of the Company.

The Company believes net asset value and net asset value per common share are useful in assessing the value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Company.

($ millions except where otherwise indicated)

For the periods ended as indicated As at Oct. 10, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Add: Loblaw share price ($) $ 62.64 $ 62.05 Number of Loblaw shares held by GWL(i)(in millions) 605.5 618.7 Market value of investment in Loblaw(ii) $ 37,929 $ 38,390 Add: Choice Properties unit price ($) $ 14.77 $ 14.81 Number of Choice Properties units held by GWL(iii)(in millions) 446.4 446.4 Market value of investment in Choice Properties(ii) $ 6,593 $ 6,611 Deduct: GWL Corporate debt(iv) $ (499 ) $ (498 ) Preferred shares (835 ) (835 ) GWL Corporate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 219 301 Net debt and preferred shares of GWL Corporate $ (1,115 ) $ (1,032 ) Net asset value $ 43,407 $ 43,969 Common shares outstanding (in millions) 372.3 379.5 Net asset value per common share ($) $ 116.59 $ 115.86





(i) GWL participates in Loblaw's NCIB program in order to maintain its proportionate percentage ownership. (ii) The value of GWL's interest in its operating businesses is calculated by the number of shares or units held by the Company, multiplied by Loblaw and Choice Properties' respective TSX closing prices on the reporting date, or on the nearest trading day preceding the reporting date when the reporting date does not fall on a trading day. For the third quarter of 2026, this was October 9 (for the year ended 2025 – December 31). (iii) The number of Choice Properties units held by GWL includes both Class B LP Units and Trust Units. Class B LP Units are economically equivalent to Trust Units, receive distributions equal to the distributions paid on Trust Units and are exchangeable, at the holder's option, into Trust Units. (iv) Excluding lease liabilities.

GWL CORPORATE FREE CASH FLOW The following table presents the components used to determine GWL Corporate cash flow from operating businesses and GWL Corporate free cash flow.

The Company believes GWL Corporate cash flow from operating businesses is useful in assessing the contribution of dividends and distributions from its operating businesses. The Company believes GWL Corporate free cash flow is the appropriate measure in assessing GWL Corporate's cash available for additional financing and investing activities.

16 Weeks Ended ($ millions) Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025

Dividends from Loblaw $ 188 $ 176 Distributions from Choice Properties(i) 87 115 GWL Corporate cash flow from operating businesses $ 275 $ 291 Proceeds from participation in Loblaw's NCIB 247 203 GWL Corporate, financing, and other costs(ii) (40 ) (41 ) Income taxes paid (36 ) (20 ) GWL Corporate free cash flow $ 446 $ 433

(i) In the third quarter of 2026, GWL Corporate received three distributions from Choice Properties, compared to four in the same period in 2025, due to the timing of distributions relative to the Company's interim periods. (ii) GWL Corporate, financing, and other costs includes all other company level activities that are not allocated to the reportable operating segments such as net interest expense, corporate activities, administrative costs and changes in non-cash working capital. Also included are preferred share dividends.

CHOICE PROPERTIES' FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS The following table reconciles Choice Properties' Funds from Operations to net income for the periods ended as indicated. Choice Properties considers Funds from Operations to be a useful measure of operating performance as it adjusts for items included in net income that do not arise from operating activities or do not necessarily provide an accurate depiction of its performance.

Funds from Operations is calculated in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada's Funds from Operations & Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS Accounting Standards issued in January 2022.



($ millions) 16 Weeks Ended Oct. 10, 2026

Oct. 4, 2025

Net income $ 889 $ 242 Add (deduct) impact of the following: Amortization of intangible assets 1 1 Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation (2 ) - Fair value adjustment on Exchangeable Units (598 ) (68 ) Fair value adjustment on investment properties (74 ) (19 ) Fair value adjustment on investment properties to proportionate share 14 6 Fair value adjustment of investment in real estate securities 32 (42 ) Fair value adjustment of derivatives (139 ) - Capitalized interest on equity-accounted joint ventures 2 2 Unit distributions on Exchangeable Units 77 76 Internal expenses for leasing 3 3 Funds from Operations $ 205 $ 201



