MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company also provides an update on its fourth-quarter 2026 activities

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. ( TSXV: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF; FRANKFURT:377A Sirios” or the“ Company”) announces that it has awarded the contract to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of its Cheechoo Gold Project to specialized engineering firm Synectiq Inc. The Cheechoo gold deposit, which is 100%-owned by Sirios, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, 15 km from the Éléonore gold mine.

Synectiq was selected through a competitive bidding process. Its proposal was considered the best fit in terms of expertise, proposed schedule and overall value. Mobilization and commencement of work on the study are planned for November 2026, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

“We are very pleased to reach this important milestone with the Synectiq team, as their experience in large-scale, open-pit mine project construction will be an asset in completing the PEA,” said Jean-Félix Lepage, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirios Resources.“Awarding this PEA contract will allow us not only to rigorously assess the technical and economic potential of our flagship Cheechoo Project, but also to optimize its development schedule to maximize the value created for our shareholders and host communities. We believe the study will demonstrate the significant potential of this strategic asset for Québec and the James Bay region.”

As lead consultant, Synectiq will be responsible for integrating the various components of the PEA. It will work with Ressources PLR Inc., which will be responsible for the mineral resource estimate, and with Newfields, which will be responsible for the design of the tailings storage facility and waste rock stockpiles.

The study will mark a strategic milestone in the advancement of the Cheechoo Project. It will build on the updated mineral resource estimate, expected in January 2027, and will assess the project's operational complexity. It will also establish the project's key economic parameters and financial viability metrics.

The study will also consider how the project design could accommodate potential future resource growth, without making such growth a prerequisite for the viability of the initial development scenario.

About Ressources PLR Inc.

Ressources PLR specializes in mineral resource estimation and project evaluations for acquisition or investment purposes. PLR also offers a broad range of services, from exploration planning to mining operations optimization. Its clients include junior mining companies, mine operators and financial professionals seeking reliable, practical advice.

About Synectiq Inc.

Synectiq is an independent consulting firm providing project management and multidisciplinary engineering services to the mining industry. Synectiq supports clients throughout the life cycle of their projects, from preliminary assessments and technical due diligence to advanced technical studies, detailed engineering and project execution.

Update on the Company's Fourth-Quarter 2026 Activities

Corvet Est Project

Sirios recently expanded its 100%-owned Corvet Est Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, through the acquisition, by map designation, of 168 new exclusive exploration rights (known by the French acronym“DEE”) covering approximately 86 km2. Corvet Est now comprises 295 DEEs covering a total area of nearly 152 km2.

The 168 new DEEs were acquired to cover the northwestern extension of the volcanosedimentary belt in the Lac de la Corvette area, which hosts the Marco and Contact gold zones as well as several other gold occurrences. The project now extends more than 20 km along this highly prospective gold-bearing belt, at the contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological subprovinces.







Figure 1: Location of DEEs at the Corvet Est Project

Aquilon

The diamond drilling program at the Aquilon Gold Project, announced in September, was completed in late October. It comprised three new drill holes and extensions of two existing holes, for a total of 1,803 metres drilled. A total of 1,384 core samples were collected and sent to laboratories, where analyses are underway. The Aquilon Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, is a joint venture held by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (51%) and Sirios (49%).

The drilling program was designed to confirm the lateral and depth continuity, as well as the extent, of the broad gold-bearing halo discovered during the 2025 drilling program. Based on the geological and structural interpretation of the area, this near-surface halo extends more than 700 metres from south to north and is 300 metres wide, dipping eastward. In 2025, drill intercepts of up to 298.2 metres grading 0.26 g/t Au were reported, as described in the Company's February 10, 2026 news release.







Figure 2: 2026 Drilling Program at the Aquilon Project

Sirios to Participate in Conferences in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise its profile in capital markets and strengthen shareholder engagement, Sirios will participate in the following conferences:



Northern Miner Symposium, November 29–30, London, United Kingdom

Resourcing Tomorrow, December 1–3, London, United Kingdom

Metals Investor Forum, January 22-23, 2027, Vancouver, BC

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), January 24-25, Vancouver, BC The Noble Mining Investment Conference, February 17-18, Boca Raton, Florida



Details of these events are available on the Sirios website. To request an invitation, please email ....

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, Eng., Head of Exploration at Sirios, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Project

Cheechoo is located approximately 15 km from the Éléonore mine, near infrastructure including roads and hydroelectric facilities, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada. Cheechoo is at the mineral resource advancement stage, with indicated mineral resources of 35 Mt grading 1.12 g/t Au, containing 1,262 koz, and inferred mineral resources of 42.7 Mt grading 1.23 g/t Au, containing 1,688 koz (see NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cheechoo Project with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cheechoo Gold Deposit, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, dated August 22, 2025, and filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+). In addition, a conceptual exploration target of 31 to 40 million tonnes of mineralization grading between 1.27 and 1.45 g/t Au has been estimated.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Cheechoo gold deposit and exploring and advancing its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

Contact

Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 438-454-5636

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements include, without limitation: capital and operating costs differing materially from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required government, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties regarding the availability and cost of future financing; changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used to prepare the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on them. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that the events described will occur or will occur within the anticipated time frames. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





