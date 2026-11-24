MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) (“CytoMed” or“Company”), a Singapore-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel affordable donor-derived cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of a broad range of cancers, including both blood and solid tumours, today announced that it has appointed(Dr Ahmad Radzi), as an Independent Director of the Company and a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Dr. Ahmad Radzi is an experienced clinical oncologist with over 30 years of experience in cancer treatment, clinical research and healthcare leadership and has previously served on the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. His appointment to the Board brings a combination of scientific expertise, industry experience and an understanding of the Company's business and development objectives.

The Board has determined that Dr Ahmad Radzi meets the applicable independence requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. In his capacity as an Independent Director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Dr Ahmad Radzi will contribute to the Board's oversight and corporate governance, including matters relating to Board composition and director nominations.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ahmad Radzi to our Board of Directors”, commented Mr Choo Chee Kong, the Chairman of the Company.“With his extensive experience in clinical oncology and his previous association with the Company through our former Scientific Advisory Board he brings valuable familiarity with our scientific programmes and development objectives. We believe his extensive clinical oncology expertise, experience and perspectives will further strengthen the Board as we continue to advance our clinical programmes and pursue the Company's long-term growth objectives.”

About Dr Ahmad Radzi - Dr. Ahmad Radzi is a distinguished clinical oncologist with over three decades of experience spanning cancer treatment, clinical research, medical education and healthcare leadership. He has made significant contributions to the advancement of oncology services in Malaysia, including spearheading the establishment of oncology and radiotherapy services in Johor Bahru in 1999 and introducing Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) technology to Malaysia in 2001.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ahmad Radzi has held senior clinical and academic appointments, including Head and Associate Professor of the Clinical Oncology Unit at the National University of Malaysia Teaching Hospital. He has been involved in oncology clinical trials and has served on scientific and medical advisory boards for several leading international pharmaceutical companies, contributing his expertise to developments in cancer treatment and clinical practice.

Since 2012, Dr. Ahmad Radzi has served as Chief Executive Officer of a private oncology clinic and daycare centre in Johor Bahru, with a focus on improving access to affordable cancer care. He also maintains clinical appointments as a visiting consultant oncologist at various hospitals and medical centres across Malaysia.

About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (CytoMed)

Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's leading research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies, namely gamma delta T cell and iPSC-derived gamma delta Natural Killer T cell, to create novel cell-based allogeneic immunotherapies for the treatment of various human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T therapies in treating haematological malignancies, as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into the treatment of solid tumours. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter (“X”) @CytomedSG, on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and the Company's R&D programs; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's ability to successfully acquire or obtain licenses for additional product candidates on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to establish and maintain collaborations and/or obtain additional funding and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited

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Attention: Evelyn Tan, Chief Corporate Officer