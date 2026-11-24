MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 14th consecutive year, Capital City Bank has been named one of American Banker's“Best Banks to Work For.” In the 2026 rankings, the Bank placed No. 47 out of 100 banks nationwide and No. 13 in the category of banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. With more than 130 years of community banking experience, Capital City Bank remains committed to creating a workplace where associates can build meaningful careers.

“At Capital City Bank, relationships are at the heart of everything we do,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman and CEO.“Our associates bring our brand promise, 'More than your bank. Your banker.', to life every day through the meaningful connections they build with our clients and communities. It's that commitment to putting people first that shapes our culture and sets us apart as both a banking institution and a workplace.”

Capital City Bank believes its associates are the lifeblood of the company and encourages their continual professional development and advancement. The Bank offers an excellent benefits package with comprehensive insurance, an associate stock purchase plan and 401(k), paid time off and a tuition assistance plan. Additionally, the company values continuous learning, encouraging and empowering associates to develop new skills and grow their careers.

The Bank also continually looks for meaningful ways to recognize and celebrate its associates. As part of this commitment, Capital City Bank recently redesigned its tenure recognition program to celebrate associates at key career milestones, beginning at three years of service, followed by five, seven and 10 years, and every five years thereafter. Each milestone is commemorated with a custom acrylic award recognizing the associate's dedication and contributions to the organization. The program reflects the Bank's appreciation for the lasting relationships associates build and the important role they play in its continued success.

Determining the“Best Banks to Work For” involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of associate surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual associates with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 associates working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

Results of this year's program are available at and in the November issue of American Banker magazine.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 62 banking offices, 27 mortgage offices and 107 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit .

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

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