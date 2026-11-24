SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has upgraded its Futures Earn product and opened it to all users, introducing a more flexible way for traders to earn interest while keeping their capital available for futures trading.

Through one-click activation, users who meet the minimum principal requirement can put their eligible futures account balance to work without transferring funds out of their futures accounts. This dual-purpose approach allows capital to generate daily yield while remaining available for futures trading.

Futures Earn features a tiered APR structure that rewards eligible position values and trading participation. All eligible users start with a base APR of 5%, with higher tiers offering 7% for positions between 50,000 and 500,000 USDT and 10% for positions of 500,000 USDT or more.

Beyond the base APR, users can unlock an additional TradeFi boost of up to 15% by maintaining qualifying net positions in designated trading pairs and meeting the applicable position value requirements. Together, these incentives bring the maximum potential APR to 25%, subject to an earning asset cap of 20,000 USDT per user.

To encourage first-time participation, LBank offers new users a one-time, three-day trial at a dedicated APR of 25%. Users who have never completed a futures trade or activated Futures Earn can qualify by completing futures trades and achieving a net position value of at least 100 USDT.

Futures Earn is designed to integrate yield generation into the regular futures account experience. Interest is calculated daily and distributed directly to users' futures accounts according to a defined settlement schedule.

The applicable APR tier and daily yield are determined based on the average position value recorded across 24 randomly selected snapshots from the previous day. The estimated yield displayed in advance is calculated using users' current positions and trading activity, together with the previous day's APR, and may differ from the actual amount credited. Changes in positions and trading activity, as well as the final daily APR, will affect the actual yield received.

With these mechanisms, users can access yield opportunities within their futures accounts while maintaining the flexibility to manage their eligible trading capital.

“Futures Earn reflects our belief that users should not have to choose between keeping their capital ready for trading and earning additional returns,” said Eric He, LBank Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Advisor.“By combining flexible fund utilization with daily yield and trading-based incentives, we're making it easier for users to get more value from their futures account balance while continuing their regular trading activities.”

The upgraded Futures Earn marks another step in LBank's efforts to integrate trading and earning opportunities into a more seamless experience. By allowing futures account balance to generate yield while remaining available for trading, LBank continues to explore new ways to help users make their capital work harder.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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