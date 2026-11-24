Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information
To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at .
About Ollie's
Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains! ® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of August 1, 2026, we operated 686 stores in 36 states and growing! For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
John Rouleau
Managing Director, Corporate Communication & Business Development
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Media Contact
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President, Marketing
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