MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Bio, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Coral Gables, FL

Monday, November 30, 2026, Fireside Chat - 3:50 p.m. ET 38 th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, Fireside Chat - 11:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under the Events tab on the Investors section of Upstream Bio's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcasts will be posted on the Company's website following the presentations.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets and inhibits the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple inflammatory pathways. With more than 500 participants treated with verekitug across its clinical development programs and positive Phase 2 results in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and severe asthma, verekitug has a substantial body of clinical evidence supporting its advancement into Phase 3 development in both diseases. Verekitug is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Upstream Bio is focused on leveraging verekitug's differentiated mechanism, potency, and potential for extended dosing to develop a treatment which may deliver best-in-class efficacy and quarterly dosing for patients underserved by today's standard of care. To learn more, please visit .

Investor and Media Contact:

Meggan Buckwell

Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

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