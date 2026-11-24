Avalo Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Evercore ISI 9 th Annual Healthcare Conference
1x1 meetings only
December 1, 2026
Piper Sandler & Co Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
December 2, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. ET
Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Avalo is advancing its lead anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug candidate, abdakibart, into a phase 3 registrational program in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 1-4% of the population globally. Avalo is pursuing additional development opportunities in IL-1β driven indications. Avalo is also developing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb. For more information about Avalo, please visit .
For media and investor inquiries
Jonathan Neely
VP, Head of Investor Relations
...
or
Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
...
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