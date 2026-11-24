MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific conferences in December 2026.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences :

Eyenovate @ FLORetina 2026: December 3, 2026

Florence, Italy

Presentation: OTX-TKI: Early Fluid Control and Durability Outcomes in SOL-1

Session: The Hunt for a Durable wAMD Treatment

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 9:56 – 10:00 AM CET

Presenter: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, FASRS

Panel Discussion: The Near and Far Future of Wet AMD Treatment: Durability, New Treatment Pathways, Combined Therapies

Session: The Hunt for a Durable wAMD Treatment

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 10:20 – 10:50 AM CET

Panelist: Namrata Saroj, OD, Chief Business Officer

Presentation: TKIs – Why This Has Us Excited

Session: Vascular/Diabetic Retinal Diseases: New Associations and Treatments

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 11:39 – 11:43 AM CET

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Panel Discussion: From Controlling Neovascularization to Restoring Vascular Function

Session: Vascular/Diabetic Retinal Diseases: New Associations and Treatments

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 11:55 AM – 12:25 PM CET

Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

FLORetina 2026: December 3-6, 2026

Florence, Italy

Presentation: Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) for Diabetic Retinopathy: Update on the HELIOS Program

Session: New Drugs & Clinical Trials

Session Date/Time: Friday, December 4, 2026, 11:30 – 11:33 AM CET

Presenter: Courtney Crawford, MD, FACS

Presentation: Evaluation of OTX-TKI for the Management of AMD: Key Insights from SOL-1

Session: US Retinal Therapies. Update from ASRS: Durable and Sustained Treatments for Neovascular AMD

Session Date/Time: Friday, December 4, 2026, 3:57 – 4:01 PM CET

Presenter: Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer

Symposium: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control

Symposium Date/Time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 1:30 – 2:30 PM CET

Faculty: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, FASRS; Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth; Anat Loewenstein, MD; Nadia K. Waheed, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer; Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Exact medical conference presentation times and titles may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

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Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

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