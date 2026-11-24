Ocular Therapeutixtm To Participate In December Scientific Conferences
Upcoming Scientific Conferences :
Eyenovate @ FLORetina 2026: December 3, 2026
Florence, Italy
- Presentation: OTX-TKI: Early Fluid Control and Durability Outcomes in SOL-1
Session: The Hunt for a Durable wAMD Treatment
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 9:56 – 10:00 AM CET
Presenter: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, FASRS
- Panel Discussion: The Near and Far Future of Wet AMD Treatment: Durability, New Treatment Pathways, Combined Therapies
Session: The Hunt for a Durable wAMD Treatment
Panel Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 10:20 – 10:50 AM CET
Panelist: Namrata Saroj, OD, Chief Business Officer
- Presentation: TKIs – Why This Has Us Excited
Session: Vascular/Diabetic Retinal Diseases: New Associations and Treatments
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 11:39 – 11:43 AM CET
Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
- Panel Discussion: From Controlling Neovascularization to Restoring Vascular Function
Session: Vascular/Diabetic Retinal Diseases: New Associations and Treatments
Panel Date/Time: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 11:55 AM – 12:25 PM CET
Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
FLORetina 2026: December 3-6, 2026
Florence, Italy
- Presentation: Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) for Diabetic Retinopathy: Update on the HELIOS Program
Session: New Drugs & Clinical Trials
Session Date/Time: Friday, December 4, 2026, 11:30 – 11:33 AM CET
Presenter: Courtney Crawford, MD, FACS
- Presentation: Evaluation of OTX-TKI for the Management of AMD: Key Insights from SOL-1
Session: US Retinal Therapies. Update from ASRS: Durable and Sustained Treatments for Neovascular AMD
Session Date/Time: Friday, December 4, 2026, 3:57 – 4:01 PM CET
Presenter: Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer
- Symposium: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control
Symposium Date/Time: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 1:30 – 2:30 PM CET
Faculty: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, FASRS; Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth; Anat Loewenstein, MD; Nadia K. Waheed, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer; Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
Exact medical conference presentation times and titles may be subject to change.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).
Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.
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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
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