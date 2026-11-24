The renewal of the NCIB is made in the context of the Company's previous announcement on October 9, 2026 that, following completion of its previously announced strategic review process, the Special Committee of independent directors and the Board of Directors of MTY unanimously concluded that the most compelling path forward to drive shareholder value was to accelerate the evolution of MTY's current strategic plan, with a sharpened focus on efficiency, simplification, and disciplined capital allocation. As previously announced, the Company will therefore, among other proposed actions, seek to return capital to shareholders by restoring its normal course issuer bid. The Board of Directors and senior management of MTY are of the opinion that, from time to time, the purchase of common shares at prevailing market prices is a worthwhile capital allocation strategy.

Under the normal course issuer bid, MTY may purchase for cancellation up to 1,636,131 common shares during the period starting November 26, 2026 and ending November 25, 2027, representing approximately 10% of the“public float” of the common shares as at November 19, 2026. As at November 19, 2026, MTY had 22,841,361 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 16,361,318 common shares constituted the public float.

MTY will make any purchases in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems in Canada or by such other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulators or under applicable securities laws. The price that the Company will pay for common shares acquired by it on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems in Canada under the NCIB will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. In the event that the Company acquires common shares by other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulators or under applicable securities laws, the purchase price of the common shares may be different than the market price of the common shares at the time of the acquisition.

The average daily trading volume for the common shares on the TSX during the six-month period ended October 31, 2026, was 95,391 common shares. As a result, under the TSX's rules, MTY may purchase a maximum of 23,847 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume) on any one day, except pursuant to the permitted block purchase exception. The actual number of common shares to be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will generally be determined by MTY from time to time as market conditions warrant.

In addition, subject to TSX approval, MTY may from time to time repurchase common shares under an automatic securities purchase plan it will enter into, concurrent with the NCIB, with a broker, which will enable purchases during times when MTY would typically not be permitted to purchase its shares due to regulatory or other reasons.

About MTY Food Group Inc.

MTY Food Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants over 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Food Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year. With 6,966 locations, the many flavors of the MTY Food Group hold the key to responding to the different tastes and needs of today's consumers as well as those of tomorrow.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute“forward-looking” information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors. When used in this press release, this information may include words such as“anticipate”,“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“plan” and other terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the execution of the Company's strategic plan, future purchases of common shares under the NCIB or pursuant to an automatic securities purchase plan, and other statements that are not historical facts. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Company believes are reasonable assumptions in light of the information currently available, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary materially. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is available in its Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at . Readers are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.