MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will present new data from its long-term open-label safety trial of RAP-219 in adults with focal onset seizures (FOS), along with analyses of seizure severity and day-to-day seizure burden, at the upcoming 2026 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, taking place December 4–8, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Company will present during the meeting's poster sessions and will also host a dedicated Scientific Exhibit Room highlighting the RAP-219 clinical program, including early development and ongoing Phase 3 trials in focal onset seizures. The full schedule of Rapport's AES presentations is as follows:

Poster Presentation Details:



Title: Safety and Effectiveness of RAP-219: Interim Results of a Long-Term Open-Label Study

Poster Number: 2.510

Date: Sunday, December 6



Title: Effect of RAP-219 on Seizure Severity in Adults with Drug-Resistant Focal Seizures and an Implanted Responsive Neurostimulation System (RNS) in a Phase 2a Study



Poster Number: 3.298

Date: Monday, December 7



Title: Impact of RAP-219 on Day-to-Day Seizure Burden: A Time-to-Event Analysis of a Phase 2a Study



Poster Number: 3.297 Date: Monday, December 7



Scientific Exhibit Room Details





Title: Rapport Therapeutics: FOCUS on RAP-219 Precision Medicine

Location: Bluebird 2C-D Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2:00–5:00 p.m. MT



Additional information about the 2026 AES Annual Meeting is available at aesnet.org/AES-annual-meeting.

About RAP-219

RAP-219 is an investigational and potential first-in-class, clinical-stage TARPγ8-specific AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM). Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, the receptor associated protein (RAP) TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete brain regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, which are implicated in neurological and psychiatric disorders. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. The Company believes RAP-219's selective targeting of TARPγ8 and the role of AMPA biology across multiple disorders give it pipeline-in-a-product potential. RAP-219 has demonstrated proof-of-concept in both focal onset seizures and bipolar mania, with Phase 3 trials ongoing and planned, respectively. A Phase 3 trial in primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures is also planned. A long-acting injectable formulation of RAP-219 is also in development and has potential to transform the treatment landscape for patients across indications and extend the product's lifecycle.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company's founders made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain, which form the basis of Rapport's RAP technology platform. The platform enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport's precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company's lead investigational drug, RAP-219, which is designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through selective targeting of a RAP expressed only in discrete regions of the brain. The pipeline is anchored by the Company's epilepsy portfolio, including FOS and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, as well as bipolar mania. The Company is also advancing additional discovery and preclinical programs leveraging its platform, including in chronic pain and migraine and in hearing and vestibular disorders.



CONTACT: Investor Contact Julie DiCarlo Head of Communications & IR Rapport Therapeutics...