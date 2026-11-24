MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference taking place from November 30 - December 2, 2026, in Coral Gables, Florida.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: December 1, 2026

Time: 10:25 AM – 10:45 AM ET

The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Associate Director, Investor Relations

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Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

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