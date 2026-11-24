MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award accelerates R&D for the U.S. production of chips for Diraq's fault-tolerant silicon quantum computers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diraq, the quantum computing pioneer, announced the finalization of an agreement with the United States Department of Commerce's CHIPS Research and Development Office for up to $38million in federal funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, following a previously-announced Letter of Intent. The funding will accelerate research and development for U.S. infrastructure and production capabilities to manufacture and test silicon-based quantum processor chips, designed using Diraq's proprietary silicon spin qubit technology.

“Quantum computing will be a core technology of the next decade, and we need to be ready to deploy it at a truly commercial scale to see the maximum benefit,” said Andrew Dzurak, Diraq Founder and CEO.“This funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce helps us design and develop large-scale Quantum Logic Units required to achieve that scale. We're proud to be the only silicon spin company included in this round of CHIPS funding, and look forward to supporting the research and development of utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

The funding reflects Diraq's global approach to quantum computing. Though its silicon spin qubit technology was pioneered in Australia, building fault-tolerant quantum computers at scale requires access to the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers, computing infrastructure and specialist supply chains. Diraq has built a trans-Pacific footprint, combining Australian scientific expertise with R&D, commercialization, and chip manufacturing capabilities in the United States to accelerate this next phase of growth.

The announcement comes amid a period of strong momentum for Diraq, which has recently announced new operations in Palo Alto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque, as well as expanding its existing operations in Sydney, Australia. Diraq was also selected by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance to Stage C of the agency's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, the final stage of the world's most rigorous program evaluating whether any quantum computing approaches can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033. This month, Diraq deployed the world's first silicon spin quantum computer to operate in a commercial data center, in collaboration with Equinix.

Diraq's qubits are made with the same processes and materials as the silicon chips in today's phones and laptops, providing a path to millions of qubits on a single chip. Diraq's compact quantum computers fit in the same space as approximately four standard server racks, in comparison to other modalities that can reach the size of a football field. The result is a quantum computer that is economical, deployable, and scalable in commercial environments.

This matters because, to deliver breakthroughs for industries from pharmaceuticals to agriculture to energy, multiple quantum computers will be required, each with millions of qubits per system. Quantum computers will work alongside classical computing infrastructure like GPUs or CPUs, because each type of computing is best suited to different parts of complex problems. This is why Diraq is designing and building quantum computers that will rapidly scale in compute power and be readily deployed in today's computing infrastructure.

Diraq is targeting a system with 150,000 physical qubits enabling up to 1,000 logical qubits by 2029, followed by more than 2 million physical qubits enabling more than 10,000 logical qubits by 2031. With more than 130 team members working at sites across the globe, Diraq is pioneering a path toward powerful and economical quantum computing at scale.

About Diraq

Diraq is building silicon-based quantum computers designed to be economical, compact and energy-efficient at scale. The company's proprietary silicon spin-qubit technology uses the same CMOS manufacturing processes that produce today's semiconductor chips, creating a pathway to millions of qubits on a single processor without the need for custom fabrication infrastructure. Diraq's technology is based on more than 20 years of research led by Founder and CEO Andrew Dzurak. Its mission is to unlock the scale needed to make quantum computing commercially useful and accessible. Founded in Australia, Diraq has more than 130 team members globally, with operations in Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Chicago, Albuquerque, Sydney and Melbourne. To learn more, visit diraq.com, or follow Diraq on LinkedIn, YouTube, Substack, and X.

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