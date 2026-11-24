MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada's 2026–2027 School Program for Grades 7 through 12 is heading to schools across Prince Edward Island (PEI). Thanks to the continued support of Provincial Sponsor Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor), 30 presentations will be delivered to students across the province, helping them understand the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of making safe and responsible choices.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. The need for education and awareness is particularly pressing in PEI, which has the highest rate of impaired driving in Canada, at nearly three times the national average. Drug-impaired driving cases are also on the rise in the province, reinforcing the importance of educating young people about the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

“Students need to understand that impaired driving is never a risk worth taking,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“Planning ahead, making responsible decisions and looking out for one another can help prevent impaired driving tragedies. Young people have a role to play in keeping themselves, their friends and everyone on the road safe.”

“It's important that young people understand what it means to drink responsibly and the devastating consequences impaired driving can have,” said Jill Burridge, Minister responsible for the PEI Liquor Control Commission.“We are pleased to continue our partnership with MADD Canada to help bring these conversations into schools, encourage informed decision making, and reinforce the importance of planning ahead if they choose to drink.”

“We are grateful for this partnership with MADD Canada and PEI Liquor as it provides vital information for students about responsible choices around alcohol and drugs and the dangers of impaired driving,” said Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years.“Getting this kind of information into children's hands early helps build a solid foundation for informed decision making as children get older.”

In Trapped, the new film featured in the one-hour School Program presentation, Gabe, the main character makes a reckless decision that leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The film gives students a starting point to discuss the decisions and circumstances that can lead to impaired driving, and the devastating consequences that can follow. The School Program presentations also include real victim stories.

Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial Sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About PEI Liquor

The PEI Liquor Control Commission is a retailer of beverage alcohol, and takes its responsibility seriously – it's an integral part of providing a high level of customer service, education and customer experience. As part of PEI Liquor's Corporate Social Responsibility mandate, its job is to promote the responsible use of beverage alcohol, to help reduce the impact on the environment and to give back to the communities it serves. It does this through a number of programs and initiatives.

For more information:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...