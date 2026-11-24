MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Verily Retina-AI co-founder to lead Medicines360's digital health and AI strategy, including AI-powered eye imaging analysis within the M360 ASPIRETM Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicines360, a women's health innovation organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for change, today announced that Sam Kavusi, PhD, has joined as Chief Digital Health & AI Officer. Dr. Kavusi will lead Medicines360's digital health and artificial intelligence strategy. This includes directing oculomics research and development within the M360 ASPIRETM Program, a global maternal health initiative designed to transform how pregnancy complications are predicted, monitored, and managed.

Dr. Kavusi is an engineering executive and product architect. For two decades, he has built imaging and sensing systems that combine hardware, AI, and clinical medicine. He co-founded and led the Retina-AI program at Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences). There, he took a retinal imaging platform from first prototype to FDA clearance and deployment across the Unites States. The platform – enabled by edge AI and high-speed imaging techniques – cut imaging failure rates by 70% at a fraction of the cost of existing systems. Before Verily, he worked on computational imaging at Google and semiconductor biosensors at Bosch. During his doctoral research at Stanford University, Dr. Kavusi pioneered high-speed, high-dynamic-range CMOS image sensor chips.

“Digital health and AI will shape the next generation of women's health. They will also enable us to identify pregnancy risk earlier and extend high-quality care beyond specialty settings," said Dr. Andrea Olariu, CEO of Medicines360. "Sam has taken an AI-enabled diagnostic from concept to FDA clearance and deployment in primary care clinics. His leadership will help us bring earlier pregnancy risk prediction out of the research setting and into standard prenatal care, for women in every community."

Preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and gestational diabetes affect more than 50 million pregnancies worldwide each year and can lead to severe complications, including death – but they are often diagnosed late in pregnancy, after the window for prevention or early treatment has closed.

“Preeclampsia is fundamentally a disease of vascular dysfunction. The retina is among the body's most metabolically demanding tissues and gives a direct, non-invasive view of early, subclinical changes. Images of the eye enable us to quickly and noninvasively image the microvasculature, which can signal risk of preeclampsia weeks before blood pressure rises," said Dr. Kavusi. " Pairing high-quality eye imaging with rigorously validated AI will allow us to detect that signal earlier. I am excited to join Medicines360 to translate those insights into better prenatal care.”

Dr. Kavusi holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He is the lead or co-inventor on more than 100 granted patents covering biosensors, imaging systems, retinal diagnostics and AI-enabled clinical workflows.

About Medicines360

Medicines360 is a women's health innovation organization with a mission to be a catalyst for change. We are fearless in our pursuit of creative approaches to solving consequential women's health issues and transforming novel ideas into life-changing products that improve the lives of all women.

For more information about Medicines360 and the 360 Innovation HubTM, visit

Media Contact

Heidi Glasser, Medicines360

415.951.8700

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